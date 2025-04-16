From My Kitchen Table Contents Library
Welcome to the heart of From My Kitchen Table, where you can choose from a growing collection of honest stories, parenting reflections, podcasts, and gentle reminders to pause and savor the tiny moments.
Settle in and explore. Wherever you are on your parenting and self-discovery journey, I’m so glad you’re here. Let’s grow together as a community: one story, one cup, one day at a time.
Journey
Unleashing Wanderlust: A Journey of Self-Discovery through Writing
Discovering Boundaries: A Journey to Self-Discovery and Independence
Whispers of the Soul: Inner Renewal Inspired by Nature in Autumn
My Memories of Invasive Gestures, Disregarded Boundaries, and the Evolution of Social Awareness
Wisdom from My Frosty Garden: Nature’s Lessons on Slowing Down
Winter Sun & Walnut Crumbs: How a Rocky Hilltop Taught Me About Brave Boundaries
#1 Why I Studied Modern Journalism: From “Shy Kid” to Explorer
#2 My Copywriting Journey: Finding My Voice and Creating My Path
Serialized Chapters
A Series of Psychological Reflections on Motherhood: Introduction
The Mirror Effect: How Our Children Reflect Our Best and Worst
The Ideal vs. Reality or Managing Expectations in Motherhood
Bonus Newsletter: Rising Together. A love letter to mothers who feel overwhelmed
Bonus Newsletter: Reclaiming Myself. Motherhood and the Journey Back to Me
The Art of Letting Go: Nurturing Independence While Maintaining Connection
Travel with 3
Discovering the French Alps: Lac du Mont-Cenis and Saint Avre
Carcassonne — A Medieval Fortress in the heart of Southern France
Exploring the Heart of Burgos: From Cathedrals to Scenic Lookouts
Arrival in Ericeira: Unveiling the End of Our Memorable 5-Day Road Trip
Exploring Lisbon’s Kid-Friendly Wonders: Oceanário de Lisboa
Exploring Lisbon: Walking around the Santa Maria de Belém Parish (part 1)
Exploring Lisbon: Jéronimos Monastery and a Picnic in the Tropical Botanical Garden (part 2)
Explore the Majestic Beauty of the Western Cliffs of Portugal: Boca do Inferno
Explore the Majestic Beauty of the Western Cliffs of Portugal: Cabo da Roca
A Cloudy Adventure at Praia da Ribeira d’Ilhas, Ericeira: Surf, Rocks, and Wonder
Treasures of Mafra: Our Photographic Tale of Palaces and Gardens
A Taste of Catalan Charm: Our Brief but Blissful Stay in Roses
A Night in Sanremo: Our Riviera Hopes turned into Unexpected Detours
Parenting
The Link Between Setting Limits for Your Child and Self-Love
The Paradox of Flexible Routines: a Mother’s Take on After-School Activities
Beyond Conventions: Fostering Independence and Growth Within Our Family
Exploring Motherhood and Protecting one’s child: Insights from Laura Dave’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’
Our Family Apple Cake Tradition Means More Than Just Breakfast at Home
The Power of Acceptance: My Quest for Balance in this Hectic World
Harvard psychiatrist reveals what kids really need to thrive
This one thing is rewiring kids’ brains (and parents don’t even realize it)
You were never meant to parent in constant damage control mode
Harvard. Yale. Stanford. These experts are rewriting the ADHD rules
Finding Balance in Parenting: Nurturing Potential Without Crushing Spirits
Parenting at My Parents: The Summer Split Brain and My Farm Camp Arsenal
Prompts
April Prompts: How Far Have You Come—and Where Will You Go Next?
Parenting Prompt: Are Your Actions Shaped by the Parent You Want to Be or by the Chaos of the Present?
Journal Prompt: How was your October, and what changes do you see?
Journal Prompt: Are your actions and decisions based on the future you want or to defend the present you have?
Podcasts
Psychology of Motherhood Series
Travel
Wednesdays with Gabby
Friday Updates
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I'm so happy you're here, and I'm looking forward to sharing more thoughts with you next time.