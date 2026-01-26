Created by the author in Canva Pro. Coffee heart photo by Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare

Time.

I fold it and stretch it into shreds,

Flexible like cheesy strands of unmistakable identity

We have our creamy cappuccinos on frosty patios,

After long, lazy mornings breathing in

The sacred energy of our lust, love, longing.

Being active and alive means touristy stuff

With the joy and wonder of innocence,

Lost amidst tumbling sheets, Sansouci dreams,

It’s enough that you are here.

˘˘˘˘ Yet ˘˘˘˘

Time is not enough.

So I wake up at night watching, feeling

The engulfing scent of your skin,

Tracing down rivers of wonder down your back,

Focusing on your constant breathing,

I get up from our bed and write up stories

That you get to read in the morning,

Delighted, cutely confused, indelibly so.

Time is still not enough,

As we talk about everything,

Making bold plans for traveling together,

Museum moments and discovering art in Florence,

A postcard memory in windy Copenhagen,

Biking the busy streets in Rotterdam,

Sharing a decadent chocolate cake in Gouda,

We glide together through experiences,

Berlin boat rides with dönner kebab for dinner,

Following each other and remembering

Whispers, paintings, panting,

Glamorously gambling our future, endeavored,

Together again and again across Europe,

Yet never enough.

Time is not enough and I wonder

About recipes to stretch it longer,

Will magical concoctions glue all our moments into love?

Or will our love be the glue that keeps it all together?

Time is never enough,

And that is philosophically unmistakable,

Illusory hopes and indebtedness.

Through each kiss and whisper

I miss you always

I miss you when you’re here

I miss you when you’re not

But especially

I miss you for all the years

Before us.

All from the beginning of time

In which I did not find you sooner.

There is never enough time

When we are in love,

yet we stretch it always.

We call ourselves lovers of sleep,

Forever addicted to slow moments, espressos,

Cheese plate and fig dates,

Grapeseed oil massage and quince wine,

While our kids slumber safely,

We keep our love rising, ever-growing,

With stillness, connection, alive, hot,

Until it reaches

Infinity.

Together into infinity, stretching time with simple moments. — Photo by Pavel Danilyuk: Pexels

I wrote this poem in 2024 and originally published it here. I am revisiting it, adding voice to my exploration of myself and sharing it with you.

Remember,

Love does transform lives.

We are human, and there is, I believe, an inherent goodness in humanity.

