Time is Not Enough
Will it ever be?
Time.
I fold it and stretch it into shreds,
Flexible like cheesy strands of unmistakable identity
We have our creamy cappuccinos on frosty patios,
After long, lazy mornings breathing in
The sacred energy of our lust, love, longing.
Being active and alive means touristy stuff
With the joy and wonder of innocence,
Lost amidst tumbling sheets, Sansouci dreams,
It’s enough that you are here.
˘˘˘˘ Yet ˘˘˘˘
Time is not enough.
So I wake up at night watching, feeling
The engulfing scent of your skin,
Tracing down rivers of wonder down your back,
Focusing on your constant breathing,
I get up from our bed and write up stories
That you get to read in the morning,
Delighted, cutely confused, indelibly so.
Time is still not enough,
As we talk about everything,
Making bold plans for traveling together,
Museum moments and discovering art in Florence,
A postcard memory in windy Copenhagen,
Biking the busy streets in Rotterdam,
Sharing a decadent chocolate cake in Gouda,
We glide together through experiences,
Berlin boat rides with dönner kebab for dinner,
Following each other and remembering
Whispers, paintings, panting,
Glamorously gambling our future, endeavored,
Together again and again across Europe,
Yet never enough.
Time is not enough and I wonder
About recipes to stretch it longer,
Will magical concoctions glue all our moments into love?
Or will our love be the glue that keeps it all together?
Time is never enough,
And that is philosophically unmistakable,
Illusory hopes and indebtedness.
Through each kiss and whisper
I miss you always
I miss you when you’re here
I miss you when you’re not
But especially
I miss you for all the years
Before us.
All from the beginning of time
In which I did not find you sooner.
There is never enough time
When we are in love,
yet we stretch it always.
We call ourselves lovers of sleep,
Forever addicted to slow moments, espressos,
Cheese plate and fig dates,
Grapeseed oil massage and quince wine,
While our kids slumber safely,
We keep our love rising, ever-growing,
With stillness, connection, alive, hot,
Until it reaches
Infinity.
I wrote this poem in 2024 and originally published it here. I am revisiting it, adding voice to my exploration of myself and sharing it with you.
Remember,
Love does transform lives.
We are human, and there is, I believe, an inherent goodness in humanity.
Time has never been enough for anything or anyone. Your poem makes me feel so warm. Thanks Gab💛
Beautiful words of poetry and love Gabby.