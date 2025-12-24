Photo by cottonbro studio: pexels

Moms handle the invisible load of Christmas magic, from gift lists to festive dinners, often without any show off, but in silence, because it’s like that. But does it really have to be like that?

Sadly or honestly, I am not in the mood to do it all this time. Perhaps I just grew up in the past years. I told this to my husband, sort of drawing limits lovingly. I am lucky in this aspect that I get to choose and observe, and draw lines. Sometimes I still throw tantrums, but that’s expected from a girl who grew up in Communism and still heals from various inherited generational traumas or such.

Hubby casually checked in on presents, asked if we had them all ready. I was busy writing a book besides everything else, and didn’t feel like joining the consumerism in full swing this year. How did we solve this, what’s there to solve? We went for a walk in the forest with the kids and planned some reading activities together. Everybody will receive books this year for Christmas, also because we ordered Legos quite late and they will arrive closer to New Year’s… oops.

Oh, and my 10-year-old discovered this song :) I recommend watching or listening to it if you are open-minded.

There is now this quiet reality, me craving a restaurant escape in the hills, on one of the mountain tops where Kodaly Zoltan used to roam and study Hungarian folklore. I don’t really feel like cooking today, definitely nothing elaborate.

My nose is blocked, I am sick and I am thinking of just spending the day in bed reading, with a mug of hot tea. So yeah, this might show the toll of the past weeks. When illness hits, and traditions feel more obligatory than joyful.

Truth Over Festive Lies

We talk, discuss, make love, and go on hikes when we need real connection with each other and with nature.

What’s your truth? How do you cope with the festive hustle as a woman? And men, I am also interested in your opinions, of course.

Real love means truth-telling, not hiding exhaustion behind holiday cheer.

Like Karen in Love Actually, many moms mask the mental load to preserve family vibes. Ok, in Karen’s case, there was a more complex mental load. In any case, this season, owning your limits builds deeper meaning.

I am not trying nor mean to be bitter. I am just sharing some honest reflections on doing it all or choosing what is worth it at this point. If you feel and have the energy to do it all, by any means!

However, it is the end of the year, and many of us might not have the same energy as a few months ago. It’s ok to accept some limits. It’s ok to rest, to hibernate, to connect instead of hustling.

I love traditions, but with measure. And oh, trust me, I am the one who used to do it all, or else feel guilty and beat myself up with that voice in my head. Why can everyone else do it and not me? We can do it all, we are strong women. Ahem. We might be strong, but let’s not lose ourselves in the process.

I changed a lot.

When I turned 40, I came to some realizations. I have been sharing with you many of my stories.

Honestly, I would now choose a gentle walk in the forest, instead of waking up before dawn to bake those amazingly delicious babkas that I am craving… hm.

I might still bake them, and our house will still smell awesome and festive, but I will first rant it all out, because it’s not healthy to keep it all bundled up inside. I will get my family to help with stuff, too, and bless them, they always pitch in.

Yule’s Deeper Roots

I was baffled to discover recently that Yule, the ancient pagan solstice festival spanning 12 days from December 21, predates Christmas by millennia. I watched reels for hours on this topic, marveling at the simple acts of honoring winter’s darkness and renewal with feasting, evergreens, and fire rituals.

So close to nature and so far from commercial celebrations.

Advent’s four-week buildup and customs like wreaths echo these pagan roots (some say “borrowed” from Germanic tribes and witches’ Yule logs), blending into Christian traditions around the 4th century to ease conversions.​

At least, that’s what I have discovered until now. Please correct me if I am wrong, by any means. Share your essays or works on this topic, please. I need to learn more about Yule and the old roots of our present holidays.

How do we parent in the middle of all these?

You’re not alone in reimagining holidays. I mean, I would readily skip the elaborate dinner for simple Yule-inspired gatherings.

Think of candle-lit walks or storytelling. We desperately need more storytelling, for our kids, for our souls, and for keeping our family traditions alive. Basically, weaving family bonds without overfunctioning.

I feel that this truth would honor our energy a lot more. We need to model balance for our kids and transform tradition into renewal. That’s why I tend to like Yule’s promise of light returning. Sure, it’s similar to Christian Christmas, but simpler in a way, more connected to the elements.

So all in all, what I wanted to share was this:

Moms (women) do it all, yet love means voicing limits.

Are you interested in rediscovering Yule’s 12 pagan days (Advent’s stolen spark?) for meaningful magic? Just think of fires, walks, no hustle, no bitterness with your kin, just being in the moment and building real festivity. Who’s with me?

Oh, and on the same tone, discover our freshly published book Nature Walks Across Continents for nature-inspired gifts. 🌲🎄