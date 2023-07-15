Welcome to From My Kitchen Table!

I'm Gabby, a tech-obsessed journalism student, former corporate warrior, and mother of three energetic adventurers (two boys and one girl).

My mission is to make mindful motherhood magnetic. I want to help parents rediscover their spark without losing themselves in the chaos. Are you with me?

Why does this publication exist?

This newsletter was born from my own struggles with self-sacrificial love. After talking with many parents in real life and online, I realized that generally parents face similar challenges. I believe that by sharing our stories and breaking down parenting myths, we can create a more balanced, loving environment for ourselves and our children.

Why do my topics matter?

For me, parenting is a journey filled with joy, challenges, and constant growth. Too often, though, we're held back by unrealistic expectations and outdated myths. By exploring topics like personal journey, parenting, travel with kids and the psychology of motherhood, we can challenge the "supermom" narrative and embrace a more authentic, sustainable approach to parenting.

My emotional connection

As a mother of three, I've experienced firsthand the burnout that comes from trying to be the "perfect" parent. Through 2.5 years of therapy and self-reflection, I've learned the importance of self-care and the power of embracing imperfection. This journey has ignited a passion in me to help other parents find their own path to mindful, joyful parenting.

I also started to write my book on the psychology of Motherhood. I publish one chapter a week in my newsletter (that’s my goal), exclusively to my paid subscribers. Sometimes I post bonus chapters too! You will also find these in my new podcast, also here on Substack.

What I bring to the table:

Raw, relatable stories about parenting's messy magic ✨

Science-backed psychology meets real-life survival tips (no toxic positivity allowed) 🧠

A global community where "I'm drowning" gets met with "I've got you" 🤝

Curated resources for parents craving self-rediscovery (think: book recs, journal prompts, and mini-courses) 📚

Join me if you're a curious soul who believes parenting and self-growth are partners, not opposites. Let's rewrite the "supermom" script together and create a more balanced, loving environment for our families.

Why combine science-backed psychology with real-life parenting tips

My current studies in journalism and my personal journey through therapy sparked a deep curiosity about the psychology behind parenting. I found that while scientific research offered valuable insights, it often felt disconnected from the day-to-day realities of raising children.

So I want to bridge this gap, to make it more accessible by writing a book on the Psychology of Motherhood one chapter at a time here on Substack. I aim to provide parents with practical, evidence-based strategies that actually work in the chaos of real life. I’ll do my best to show how we can move beyond quick fixes and trendy advice, focusing instead on sustainable practices that nurture both parent and child growth.

So this is all me and my ideas, writing from my kitchen table, every day or whenever I can, connecting with you all, and building my community here on Substack.

Otherwise, I am cooking, taking long walks in the forest, gardening, hiking with my family, traveling in Europe, doing yoga and pilates, running, cooking some more, doing school runs, and tackling that never-ending pile of dirty clothes. I share many of my ideas, activities, and prompts in notes or in chat threads.

Join me for more in-depth discussions in our small but powerful community.

What else? Subscribe to my newsletter, and you will find out a lot more about me.

This is me 😊

By day: NYU journalism student dissecting how media shapes modern parenthood. By night: Snack-fetcher, Lego architect, and writer obsessed with turning everyday chaos into life lessons.

Join me if you're a curious soul who believes parenting + self-growth aren't opposites—they're partners. Let's rewrite the "superparent" script together.

Why become a paid subscriber?

Consider joining our community as a paid subscriber to get all the benefits. You will get access to the current unfolding series on the psychology of motherhood, one coffee chat with me, and become part of the VIP Campfire Conversations. And there will be even more surprises along the way, as I grow and apply my ideas one by one.

I appreciate you! 🙏

Stay human, be loved,

Gabby

***

If you feel generous Buy me a coffee and let’s chat. I will be at my kitchen table preparing good food, some cookies, and my journal ready for scribbles and doodles.