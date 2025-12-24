FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

Truth Over Festive Lies
to handle or not to handle the invisible load of Christmas "magic"
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Still hunting for a meaningful Christmas present? Here is a festive Nature Gift Idea
Trust me, you will love it! I can't wait to get your reviews on this one PLUS an OFFER inside
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Happy Solstice! 🌙
Hugging you warmly on the darkest day of the year
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Embracing white blouses as a mom of three kids
Occasional nuggets
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
What If Kindness Was Your Morning Reset?
Occasional Nuggets
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Free Biohacks Busy Parents Get from Sun, Salt & Soil
What our grandmas knew: nature's biohacks for overstretched moms. Share your tips in the comments!
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
How Compulsive Order Silences Joy
I have to confess something
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
💲Live: Jørgen Hoel's Roots Story Guide (Free Preview!)
A recording from Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's live video
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
13:39
🎧 Have you heard? We're reading together "The Overstory" by Richard Powers 𐦂𖨆𐀪𖠋
Gabby's Book Club Reading Pages
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
We Are Lab Rats. Hacked By Design
Growth hacking is real, and we are the zombies. What about parenting in this era?
  Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

November 2025

