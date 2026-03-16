Hey beautiful community ❤️

As a parent and/or grandparent, you might feel that gut feeling every now and then.

When it’s a bit too quiet suddenly in the room, and you wonder what your kid might be up to…

or when chaos starts between siblings, and then all the tears flood?

I learned that this is intuition. It’s not in the head :)

I also call it mom magic, but it’s valid for dads, too. If we pay attention to it, it can equal our evolutionary edge as a parent.

After years of corporate schedules, I have completely changed my lifestyle and my expectations as a parent, woman, and creator.

I am fully enjoying life, like never before. With my family, usually during weekends, we hike in the hills close to Budapest. Despite our three kids’ unpredictable rhythms, we usually go all five of us, with backpacks and changing clothes and whatnot. It gets easier :), and it’s usually fun.

I’ve learned to lean into it.

Today, I’m sharing how these instincts work (hello, attachment theory from Bowlby). And it crossed my mind that you, my dear reader and wonderful person, might also like to use these tools I’ve put together.

It took me a full day to create and design this material only, not counting the parenting readings and experience I’ve gathered in my ten years as a mom.

There are tons of moments when we feel that gut feeling. Grabbing our little one from a curb just in time (this happened to me! My three-year-old on a plastic motorbike, dangerously heading towards the curb, towards the road ugh). I also felt many times a certain degree of stress from my older boys (not teens yet, but acting like it already) or when all my kids managed to all fall asleep quickly after a long day.

Science calls it mirror neurons and amygdala alerts firing in sync with your bond. Only in real life, it’s what helps with our guesses. If we trust our instinct, then we already have the guidance. And then meltdowns turn into hugs, and “I don’t know” into “I’ve got this.” This is part of the magic of parenthood.

Your 5 Intuition Abilities

I’ve included these five intuitions in my new PDF guide, Intuition Abilities for Parents. I made it short because I know you need actionable steps. I also managed to fit in here and there some of my stories, from family trips to coffee shop reflections.

Emotional Radar: all about the vibe-check

Safety Instinct: primal gut feelings basically flagging the inevitable for us to prevent

Rhythm Sense: reading internal clocks for nap or snack sweet spots.

Connection Pulse: We usually know when to hold tight or give space

Future Vision: Foreseeing growth spurts or therapy needs ahead. I’ve been there, done that.

The ebook I wrote and put together is already up on Gumroad. Do let me know if you get it, and if you like it, please write a short review. This helps me a lot in my work as a creator and supports my writing activities.

My Dear Subscribers: Your Bonus Awaits

This journal was born from it and I made it free for everyone, 9 pages to track your 5 gut abilities daily + weekly review.

Print it for your kitchen counter or coffee table scribbles. I decided to make this available to all parents, because it’s a resource I wish I had had myself…

I created it with love, and I hope it helps all parents out there.

I made it easy to print and fill in. You can track daily hits across all 5 abilities. There’s also a weekly review to fill in. It’s your 7-day reset to sharpen that inner voice. I’m here if you have questions or need more information or tools.

[📥 Grab Your Free Intuition Journal PDF]

Want the full story behind these superpowers? My Intuition Abilities PDF (€6.99) unpacks all 5 with examples and science. It’s the perfect next step after you journal for a few days.

Get the Abilities PDF

What’s your latest intuition win (or funny miss)?

Reply in the comments and/or join our chat and Campfire conversations for a deeper dive on various topics. Let’s normalize trusting our intuition together.

More parenting psychology ideas and tools will find their way to you soon. I have so many ideas and plans. ❤️

I am so grateful you are here.

(P.S. Bundle vibes? Reply “bundle” for a special offer!)

Thank you for reading!

You might prefer a Campfire Discussion or a more in-depth Secret Circle (which we’re developing right as we are speaking, with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi ).