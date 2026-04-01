The first daughter isn’t born. She’s called.

I know this in my bones.

I am the eldest and the firstborn girl for my mother. My mother, in turn, is an only child like her own mother before her.

It’s a line of singular women, carrying whispers of old wars and iron curtains, tensions no one names, burdens passed in silence through wombs and worried hearts.

The Weight I Inherited

I was born in 1984, under communism’s gray thumb. My mother, when she was a child, was overprotected (as an only child and daughter) and was usually shuttled to gym camps and folk dances.

Already in love with my dad, she married that year amid her father’s money-fueled rage, which was a wedding far from her dreams.

My grandfather would probably be forever haunted by WW2 in the Tatra mountains, a lost son in the Czech lands he never reclaimed, and definitely PTSD. His hidden pain likely twisted into shouts or worse at my fragile grandma, not to excuse his behavior, though. I'm just trying to put two and two together. Because I don’t have all the details.

My grandma had already lost a lung to pneumonia young, then battled cancer by ‘88, moving in with us. I arrived prematurely at seven months, in 1984, weighing a little under 2 kg. My grandma’s stress etched into my start. Research from UCLA speaks about how maternal cortisol rushes shorten pregnancies, and as premature babies, we are set for vigilance before we even breathe.

“What we have not known until now,” Dunkel Schetter said, “is whether a mother’s psychosocial health before conception matters for her birth outcomes. This study is among the first to point out that, yes, it does matter.”​ UCLA research (check references section)

My mother had no siblings to share the hardship and overwhelm of my grandma’s sickness. So somehow, subconsciously, I became the anchor over my little brother. I somehow remember always feeling too much, being too sensitive, thinking too much, or brooding, as they said. I needed to be quiet and “a good girl” for a long time. All the stories I have been carrying have become triggers, and now want to come up to the surface.

It’s painful at times, but it’s so necessary; I feel it deeply. Because for me, I have decided that the cycle was somehow completed before our little girl was born, after I gave birth to two sons.

Again, I felt this deeply: I needed to heal parts of myself. I asked for help and knew I could and needed to embark on this journey. It has always felt deeper than my own story, that’s because it’s a collection of intergenerational stuff. No, I am not overthinking this. This is what it is, and the cycle is complete.

Sons first felt like mercy, closing that raw female chain with their wild energy. Then our daughter became a sort of restart of a complex story we were writing as a family of five.

We, my hubby and I, created our family. It was based on our joint decision and dream to arrive where we are now. We love how mixed siblings weave something richer not only for each other but for us, the parents, too. Brothers are teaching their little sister to push boundaries, and she is a fierce little one. Their bond makes them lifelong allies and friends, and I love watching them grow together and interact.​

Echoes That Don’t Need Words

These “stories” we carry are not some imaginary tales we might come up with. Like epigenetic shadows, they weave into our present activities, triggers and behavior. Until we realize why the triggers are there, why we behaved in a certain way, we can choose to act one way or the other.

Take, for example, my grandfather’s PTSD with a direct effect on my grandma’s health and later silence. I don’t know if my grandma told her story in detail to anyone, perhaps to her doctor, as he used to ask many questions from his patients. And to my dad, who was very close to my grandma.

There are stories that follow us even if they have been blocked on their way to us. Like my mom’s blocked mantra of “what’s done is done.” She won’t speak it, even now across countries. I don’t know how to ask her about the more sensitive details in her childhood. I do honor that wall. During therapy, I was coached on how to try to talk with my mom, but that time has not arrived yet. Somehow, I feel that love means not toppling what protects her.

Still, science confirms that trauma marks DNA across generations. I was not traumatized in my childhood, but I have been carrying stories of the women in my family, those untold and unheard stories. Mothers to firstborn daughters often carry on a stronger continuation at a liminal level; hence, I have been carrying uncried griefs for centuries, perhaps.

However, my decision to heal came also with a reversal of this cycle. My three years of therapy helped enough, so I could learn to choose differently for my kids.

Not a Syndrome, A Shared Ache

We romanticize eldest daughter syndrome, or so it seems from everything I read about it. On top of it all, I’ve experienced it, of course.

It’s far messier than any tidy label, however. Birth order does give an expectation to command, to lead across genders. Before me, the women were part of a line of only-child women. I broke that solitude early because my parents wanted two kids. So I have a little brother. Later, my two sons were the foundation of this amazing journey of parenthood and self, and on this foundation, our fierce girl could arrive sparkling, through divine grace.

Sons don’t end cycles any more than daughters restart them. We could consider it cultural poetry, matrilineal longing, but it’s not set in stone that it is written anywhere. It just is, life as we live it.

Healing is the gentle process of reframing in journals and in conversations with people we feel safe to share with. We may choose to set boundaries also, by not speaking about these stories. Sometimes, we choose not to confront others in their pain, but to just allow the silence to heal, hopefully.​

Choosing Myself, Gently

In Celebrating Womanhood (our second book in the Weaving Connection series with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi ), we learn to set down what we never chose.

After all, if we think about it, sons stretch us outward through their wilderness and pure innocent joy of exploration. Meanwhile, a daughter may mirror back grace.

I feel strongly that by voicing shadows and these old stories to myself means to have freed the women before me. My three kids see a mom who picks peace over perfection.

Do you perhaps hear a deeper story in your bones that asks to be held? Because there are stories that want to come out to the surface and not remain hidden forever?

Journal it here, or join one of our Campfire Conversations, where we have a safe space to heal without shattering what we love.

I am so grateful you’re here. Thank you for being, for taking the time to comment and connect.

This story is part of our second book in the Weaving Connection Series, published with Dancing Elephants Press. Stay tuned for all updates about the launch party and where you can buy it.

You might prefer a Campfire Discussion or a more in-depth Secret Circle (which we’re developing right as we are speaking, with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi ).