FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

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Aaliya's avatar
Aaliya
4d

My dear,

Your story is incredibly powerful and moving. It’s inspiring to see how you’ve chosen to break the cycle and heal for yourself and your family. Your journey of understanding and overcoming intergenerational trauma is a testament to your strength and resilience. Thank you for sharing your experiences and the beautiful way you’ve created a nurturing and loving family environment. Wishing you continued healing and joy as you watch your children grow together.​

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Laury Boone Browning's avatar
Laury Boone Browning
4d

Sometimes I'm blown away at the connection I feel to someone else's writing and experience. This was one of those times. I've learned about some similar shadows that existed in my lineage, via maternal and paternal sides, but mostly maternal. We live a long time without knowing the details because after all, earlier generations were better at keeping secrets than we are today. Your essay is rich with insight, thank you.

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