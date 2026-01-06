“Let us just be human,

This year, and every year.

With this hate-defying hope,

I wish you a happy new year.”

― Abhijit Naskar, Yarasistan: My Wounds, My Crown

.

2026: Jumping into the Deep End

My dears,

Happy New Year!

I intended to write a nugget as my first post, but then I got carried away :)

Happy New Year to all of you, and thank you so much for being here and reading, occasionally commenting, or sending me DMs. I appreciate each and every one of you.

How have you been? I hope you were kind to yourself as the previous year ended, and 2026 finds you well.

2025 taught me to be patient with myself, and I did okay at it.

Now in 2026, I’m ready for new things.

Some stuff didn’t go as planned last year, but that’s fine. I learned to be more patient. It all somehow made space for good things.

What went well in 2025

I co-wrote Nature Walks Across Continents with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi . It’s the first in our Weaving Connections series. Our walks together brought me so much joy.

I got better at accepting myself, using nature to feel calmer, and trying new (or old) creative outlets like writing more poetry and painting.

I became more experienced when dealing with my emotions and observing my kids mirroring me. This has been quite challenging for me.

I took almost two months off social media and writing. It felt good to rest. I was getting overwhelmed with AI, I still am occasionally if I dig deeper into posts and notes.

I learned to detach myself from the online once in a while and live my life more actively. I have been going to the cinema again, we have some wonderful Art Cinemas in Budapest that show non-Hollywood movies, which I love! I am cooking intuitively again, and I enjoy it a lot. I read a lot more, real books, paperbacks and started my book club here on Substack (find the section on my homepage).

What didn’t happen—and that’s okay

Some goals are still pending, like product launches, and a list of ideas to be put into action. However, being patient with myself worked out. I carry less guilt somehow and learned to move forward.

I went to a few job interviews, but it was not meant to be. I was applying for positions that I felt comfortable with, which was what I used to do before having kids. I realized I have changed a lot in the past 10 years, and I would like to build something meaningful not only for myself but also as a legacy of sorts.

My “in real life” book club didn’t really happen yet. However, I got to reconnect with some friends who visited from abroad. It was amazing to catch up again and plan some future meetups, which might turn into book club meetings too.

Writing has stuck with me! It’s been 3.5 years now since I posted my first piece on Medium. I am so grateful for slowly allowing it to seep into my daily life. Medium, however, slowly faded into the background as the platform changed its algorithm so many times in the past few years that it is not as profitable for writers anymore. So last year, Medium for me was a flop. Again, I learn and adapt.

Life is about adapting, going a bit with the flow, but also choosing one’s way with determination and flexibility in mind.

What I’m excited for in 2026

This January, I started swimming lessons. I’ve watched my kids swim for five years. Now it’s my turn as well. It was a bit scary, but then I had so much fun that I can’t wait to go swimming again tomorrow. I feel that in a few weeks, I might even try the deep water.

So yeah, this reminds me to try new work things without fear. Like:

Learning to promote my books without feeling bad about it.

Figuring out e-commerce . I love selling products, so for me this is a fun next step.

Meeting with Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest in January hopefully to set up our podcast. The second half of last year was hectic for me in so many ways. I do have hope and determination to try this together this year.

Our home is more decluttered now, but still a work in progress with three small kids. Lately, when I buy things, I pick quality, not necessarily brands or cheap seasonal trends. Second-hand is best if it’s like new. I just want to declutter more in 2026 and buy less. I am horrified by consumerism and by how much we throw away (packaging!!). I am not perfect either, but doing my best.

If you’re a parent feeling stuck, try something new this year.

Like me with swimming. The joy is worth it, I can guarantee you.

The same with our family walks and adventures in nature and exploring Europe off the beaten track. I promise I will get back to writing about our trips and catch up with all our travelogues.

(By the way, do you know I also write about our travels with three kids? Let me know if you need access to locked posts in the archive.)

What’s one new thing you’re trying this year? Tell me in the comments or reply.

Hugs from Budapest,





P.S. Check out Nature Walks Across Continents if you like walks in nature and various discussions. Share this if it feels right!

