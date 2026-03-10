“Wonder what it’s like to have a peaceful life,” Ron sighed, as evening after evening they struggled through all the extra homework they were getting.”

― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Last week, my 8-year-old middle child sat at the table with his eyes glued to his homework, just not starting on it. He said he would only do his homework if he could play computer games.

He hears about this in school a lot. Hs classmates, many of them have access to their parents’ phones or tablets, or even own theirs. In our home, this is a constant battle, because I know he feels he misses out. Still, we rarely agree on allowing him, it’s a tough battle to have. Without that bargain or our kid’s rare spark of self-motivation, homework can be a struggle.

I used to push harder, get angry, even shout. Now I see that for our boy, it’s not laziness. It’s rather about craving control in a world of “shoulds”. Also. take into account that the first thing he hears during school days is video gaming and tiktoks.. Simply horrible in my opinion.

I mean it’s insane, he’s only 8 ears old! There are kids in his class whose older brothers show them videos on their phones or they learn things that are not for their age. It’s so sad! Kids are so prone to manipulation and are easy to influence online.

In any case, children’s struggles don’t always look big or important to parents. We think they are just kids, and we, the adults, of course, know better.

However, our kids are not like a bank loan or like work deadlines. I see how for kids, even multiplication tables seem like mountains, hard to climb sometimes. Especially when their attention spans are challengingly low. Like, even reading can sting with shame. So, actually, hardship isn’t about the problem’s size per se, but rather about how alone they feel in it.

“Laziness” Often Hides Deeper Needs

When homework drags for my kids and it “feels like laziness,” I just stop, before any words come out my mouth, the words I might have heard myself when I was also small and didn’t want or feel like doing homework.

I can hear the bell ringing in my head.

Kids see it as an effort sometimes. My 8-year old is still small and wants to play. My 10-year old wants to just read his Narnia book.

I just don’t agree with online games though. Thats where I draw the line. I let them read and play cards games or with toys, of course. But when the video games ideas reappear in their heads, that’s the best moment to go outside, in nature.

Nature heals. We walk, run, hike, and talk as much as possible. And thank God spring is coming, finally!

Then there is fear of failure, the familiar (for me) “I’m not good enough,” or even burnout after a tense day full of rules in school. Kids simply want freedom and rest. They can express it in their own way, by saying “I don’t want to,” “Leave me alone,” or “I can’t.”

When I wasn’t aware or didn’t pay attention to the cues, this seemed unthinkable. Obviously, the logical way, and how I was also raised, was to get home, eat, do homework, and then play. Well, oftentimes homework was more than I had bargained for, so I ended up with very little play time or none. Now I feel so sorry for the little girl I was. Those moments were imprinted in my soul. They were not traumatic, just left their mark, and I try to do differently for our kids.

So actually, kids are right, they do need to play and rest before extra tasks. Just please, don’t offer them the screens. I know that usually means we, the parents, need to spend time with our kids.

That’s the point, right?

Quality time, showing love, teaching them through playing, or just going for long walks or to the park together.

It’s also an effort for us, the parents, because guess what, after a long day at work, we also need rest, and our type of play (usually… we get glued to our phones :( Double-edged sword or choose your battles. All our actions and decisions leave marks, have consequences.

You might ask: why think so much about all these, about screens and having some peaceful moments when kids stay put, and the adults can also have some quiet time to… scroll their phones. Oh, you get it?

In our house, bedtime is the real villain. My younger two creatively stretch the evenings. They are at the best of their best behavior later in the evening when they organize comic drawing marathons. Of course, they need to drink more water before going to sleep, they want one more story, one more laugh.. many times pushing past lights-out.

In the mornings, our middle kid usually wakes up grumpy, shouting that “School steals my rest!” and stays in bed for as long as possible. I know, it’s a cycle: late nights fuel morning meltdowns. I used to get angry and just don’t understand how this happens (usually when both of us, the parents, are present). When one of us travels or is not home for bedtime routine, things seem to go more smoothly for some reason.

I am not the best at bedtime routine management. In therapy, I learned that it’s important to allow space for hubby to use his firm but empathic voice. Meanwhile, learning that I could be more present and to validate first seems to be the best tactics: “I hear you need more rest. Let’s try to go to sleep earlier tonight. It’s bedtime which is here the culprit, not school.” Of course, he refuses, school is still the culprit on those mornings.

Somehow, in our home, we struggle with firm boundaries. It must have a lot to do with how we grew up and how we are also dragging the time as parents. It’s not ideal, I know. We do our best. Our kids are learning that they can trust us to hold the line or take turns holding it, and also that we see their world. When I was small, homework and school were always the focus, and play was not.

The Parents’ Real Work to Regulate to Relate

Waking up can spark separation anxiety, test fears, emotional fatigue, or just “five more minutes.” Kids can’t skip school, but a parent who understands why this might be “hard” changes everything. It’s kind of about seeing through kids’ lenses, going down to their level a bit.

What really helps us to be understanding, firm, and kind? Especially if we had a different type of upbringing…

It all boils down to regulating our emotions. If the parents are calm, not triggered, don’t take things personally, then they can stand in the child’s storm and not get triggered. On the other hand, if we are overwhelmed, we resort to yelling, criticizing, victimizing, and just feel like quitting. How many times have you felt these?

I used to yell a lot before... A homework refusal or these bedtime tricks challenge our flimsy routine triggered internal battles from my past. My therapist asked me why I get so angry when there are deadlines and when it’s all about time. Because I used to snap before I could pause. Therapy really helped a lot: I learned tools to heal many triggers, and dove deeply to uncover roots.

Now, I prioritize self-care. If it’s sunny, I go outside in nature for a walk or run for at least 30 minutes daily. I do my best to get 7 hours of sleep. I do “suffer” from anxiety scrolling, I have admitted it, so I am trying to work on that by reading books instead. Which books help me? Nordic crime :)). Last but not least, I write as much as I can, whenever I can, either online for my newsletter and community or just journaling to quiet my bouncing thoughts.

If my nervous system is ok, then I can listen first and see my kids as the most adoring and lovable creatures on Earth. “I see this is tough,” I tell them if that’s the case. I try to guide them, “Homework is there, it needs to happen, this is our school system (protesting kid in the background). I am here for you.”

How our kids behave tells us more about the surface, because their needs run deeper.

Does your child “Refuse to read”? It could mean that “I’m ashamed I struggle.”

Does your child “fidget at tasks”? It could mean “I’m scared to disappoint or can’t sit still.”

Firm Limits, Unbroken Bonds

Being firm with your kids doesn’t mean you need to be harsh. And if you are kind, it doesn’t mean you also need to be permissive.

Printscreen made by the author from Merriam Webster Online Dictionary

So… try this when you think it’s needed:

“I understand it’s hard. Still, we do it. I’m with you.”

Understanding your child means validating emotions, not fixing them or anyone else, or excusing yourself or others. We need to help them through hard times, not to help them avoid responsibility. It’s tough for everyone. Because we need to be good at having patience and to believe in ourselves as good parents and in our kids, too.

“I know it’s tough. I see you. I’m beside you. You can do this.”

Hardship won’t scar our kids. But if we let them without support, it does. Unbelieved, unvalidated, they feel isolated amid crowds.

Trust me, or try it for yourself and your family. I have three kids, I’ve been working freelance in Budapest, and scribbling more on parenting in my newsletter.

Yeah, I’ve botched it, healed, repeated, I keep on going, learning, and I am building a community of parents who thrive, not just survive. Therapy, walks in nature, hiking with kids, writing, and also cooking at home helped rebuild me into a steady anchor for my family.

Patience first: see, listen, then guide. You’re the good-enough mom they need. You’ve got this. ❤️

(This essay was originally published on Dancing Elephants Press.)

