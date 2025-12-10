“Chaos was the law of nature; Order was the dream of man.”

― Henry Adams, The Education of Henry Adams

There is no order in our house.

I am not a proper housewife.

I used to be, once.

Even a fly would slide off the but. That’s how clean the floor was at all times. As soon as something was out of place, I immediately tidied it up because it spoiled the overall picture.

Of course, I cleaned all day. One could say I licked and devoured the house. Then, out of the blue, someone threw their dirty socks there, and the magic broke.

How beautifully those two little doilies were aligned, how perfectly the flower vase fit the scene!

How beautifully I placed that god-knows-what decorative object at a right angle!

Order, dear friends, is a killer.

I say this with conviction because compulsive order, a recognized symptom in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), can invade everyday life and relationships with devastating effects. Brrr. Been there, done that.

This type of order disorder manifests as an uncontrollable drive to arrange, clean, and organize obsessively. It is often tied to a deep anxiety about imperfection or disorder. I had it in my DNA, I sort of felt it acutely in my bones. Does it make sense?

The roots of compulsive order

Research shows that these compulsive behaviors are not purely personality quirks. They can be linked to childhood trauma, mainly emotional abuse and neglect. These are known to shape maladaptive coping mechanisms. People may use compulsive ordering or cleaning as a way to gain control in a world that once felt unsafe or chaotic during formative years (Boger et al., 2020).

Well, I was not physically traumatized in any way, but I grew up in a society where parenting was all about having control over the kids. It was all emotional. My parents also grew up with societal expectations around them; that’s what they knew. The emotional pressure was huge. Communism bred an environment of spying, suspicion, and constant “what ifs.” These societal factors exerted immense emotional control and fear. They influenced family dynamics and parenting styles.

Inherited anxiety about order

Inherited or learned behaviors also contribute. In some families, and mine as well, an intense focus on maintaining a spotless, perfectly ordered house becomes the norm.

I dug for clues, and it seems it has been passed down through generations. I am referring to the constant anxiety about cleanliness. The women in my family were always worrying that if someone visited, the house wouldn’t be perfect. It created a cycle where we, the children, internalized this pressure as a measure of our worth or love.

Was it emotional abuse in any way?

These behaviors, even when well-intentioned, can quietly poison relationships.

Growing up under impossible standards

I grew up with those rigid standards that were impossible to meet:

“Do your homework, clean your room, finish your chores, and then you can have some time to play.”

Of course, there was rarely any time left for play. I found myself reading under the covers at night because the pressure from school and home left no space for relaxation during the day. Emotionally, it ruined genuine warmth and spontaneity. There was hardly ever any room for spontaneity in our family.

Self-care learned late

As an adult and now as a mother, I realized I had no internal standards for self-care. I grew up with the “internalized priority” that it was most important to do everything for others first.

I was always last on the list. If I were lucky, I could find a few precious moments of “me time” late at night after everyone else was asleep. I read under the covers at night, with the lantern on, not because it was adventurous, but because I had no time to do it during the day… I did this when I was a kid, and I still do it as an adult. Yes, I confess, I am that bookish mom, obsessed with escaping into fictional worlds after the kids go to sleep.

For me, it took years of therapy to truly understand that self-care isn’t selfish. Self-care is essential and, in some cases, needs to be learned.

Filling my own cup first (beyond the brim, if possible) is definitely not egocentric. It’s an act of emotional responsibility towards myself and my family.

When my cup overflows, I can joyfully give to others with patience. It is so important to parent from a full cup!

Order as a “killer” in daily life

Order can kill intimacy, suffocate agreement, and poison even the smallest corners of a home, turning loving spaces into battlegrounds.

Fronts arise, such as the unmade bed signaling rebellion or urgency, and the kitchen table with its forsaken coffee cup turning into an early morning flashpoint.

It still irritates me immensely to see mugs left on the kitchen table, unmade beds, and toys seemingly thrown on the floor. Those toys are signs of life in our home, though. It took me a lot of time to understand that kids build stuff and use their creativity.

I’d rather leave these signs of life and open play parties for a few days, until the kids build something new with their wooden Grimms and magnetic tiles.

These used to be small daily irritations. With therapy, I learned they are manifestations of deeper psychological struggles linked to trauma and inherited patterns.

Finding a gentler order

I’ve lived under this killer order compulsion myself for a long time. At one point, I nearly became a harpy in our home. That was before we had kids. I was literally bending to the tyrannical will of compulsive tidiness.

Over time, I began investigating this “enemy” and unraveled how it sneaked in, choked, and poisoned our lives.

Now I keep a gentler order, one that doesn’t destroy, one I can control. If order tries to take over, I send it promptly to the corner. I now have the tools to cope and watch my thoughts and my actions from the outside.

A call to compassion

Dear wives, mothers, partners: let’s give space to our kids, spouses, and ourselves!

Let’s not become accomplices to this obsessive order that can so easily strangle our joy and love for life and for each other. Instead, let’s try to learn and nurture gentler habits. It takes time and willingness. It’s not as easy as it may seem, but it’s worth it.

With compassion for ourselves and each other, love is always more important than a tip-top house.

*If needed, don’t hesitate to hire help or a maid. Just don’t bust your ass obsessively damaging your relationships in the process.

