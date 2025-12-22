“The color white can reflect all the visible light of the spectrum and thus offers unlimited possibilities. It symbolizes new beginnings, wholeness, and completion. You cannot hide behind white because it easily becomes translucent. It offers a sense of calmness and protection. White is a blank page.” —Lyn Slater

As a mom of small kids, I never thought much about white. It was rather the banned color from my wardrobe. It’s always been so, even before, even when I was a kid myself. Somehow, my whole life, I’ve been led to believe that white is a dangerous color to wear, as it is so easy to stain.

Now, as a mom of three (still small) children (now 4, 7, and 9), life in Budapest has become a collection of forest walks, kitchen table stories, and quiet family rhythms.

I used to choose my clothes with practicality in mind (office, home clothes, nursing clothes, not needed to be ironed clothes). Now I tend to choose more white linen shirts, white blouses, thinking about summer, freedom, festivals and pieces that catch the light. I have decided: no more hiding. My wardrobe choices invite now translucence, a gentle reveal of the woman I am becoming, more myself than ever.

White feels like permission to step into my boldness. I crave fresh experiences, off the beaten paths. Perhaps, this desire for white clothes mirrors the wholeness of motherhood’s completion. It sounds grand. It is.

I feel new endless possibilities: poetry reading in a café, sisterhood meetups at my friend’s sauna, a solo hike in the morning hours, a quick run just because I felt like running free, travels that stir the soul, art that calls my spirit towards new shapes and explorations.

White is now my blank page, reflecting light back into the days ahead.

From my kitchen table, this shift whispers of renewal.

Just wanted to share this with you today.

Happy Monday, dears!