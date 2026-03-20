Personal photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, at Tata Natural Reservation, Hungary

A few years ago, we went for a trip with our three littles. For some reason, this memory came back to me this morning. I miss that place, and I am thinking we should visit again soon.

The reservation is always different, as the fauna and flora there are ever-changing.

We were standing on the shore of the amazing lake in Tata Nature Trail. It is one of Hungary’s hidden gems, situated in Gerecse Nature Park. The fresh spring waters mingle with the quiet of old pilgrimage paths and the gentle sway of reed hills. Truly magical. It’s a place where nature feels alive and welcoming, especially for families.

Photo of the map of Gerecse, with places to visit in the region. The map was on a poster sign insidethis the reservation at Tata Fényves Reservation, Hungary.

Standing on the shores of the Experience Lake, we felt that real transformation, a quiet metamorphosis only nature delivers. This easy 1.5 km boardwalk loop through swamps and springs blends adventure, history, and wildlife spotting. It’s perfect for parents craving that fresh-air reset with little ones.

My three littles splashed barefoot nearby, rediscovering play without screens. Yes, I call that a parenting win.

Personal photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár at Tata Natural Reservation, Hungary

Personal photo collection, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Why Fényes Tanösvény Feels Like Home for Families

Tata’s Fényes Trail (entry ~2300 HUF/adult, 1800 HUF/kids & seniors, family tickets available) is stroller-friendly on raised wooden paths. It gives a natural fairytale feeling. There’s mud if you go off the wooden path to check the frogs of insects :)

It’s open daily ~8 AM-4 PM (last entry 3 PM), free parking nearby. It’s flat, shaded, with rest spots, taking about 30-60 minutes to go around. But please take your time.

You may spot turtles, frogs, birds. There is a super cool suspension bridge to cross and a fun wooden ferry - where you can move on the small lake by pulling the rope with your hands. There are safe barriers to keep kids secure while they hunt for fish or flowers.

The bridge wobbling was our kids’ favorite surprise—. They loved going back and forth, feeling so brave and adventurous (a tiny bit scary for me after trying it myself!). We even got wet from the lake (lucky we packed changing clothes), and the weather was lovely that day. Sunny, yet not too hot.

Personal photos taken by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár at Tata Natural Reservation, Hungary

Spring Waters & Our Metamorphosis Moment

Crystalline springs meet quiet pilgrimage paths and reed hills. In this wondrous place, nature works its magic, especially at the man-made Experience Lake from the 1930s.

Generations learned to swim here until the 1980s. Now it’s a wilder spot with water lilies, boating, and that fun vibe kids love. Rise up as if you were a drone view, or use your imagination to see its neat shape.

My oldest kid sketched the lilies on-site. We talked about “change” inspired by the butterflies. I love these attachment chats that also give the feeling of natural worldschooling. We do this everywhere we travel, we learn and discover new things, with curiosity.

You know what the trickiest bit was, though? Keeping the kids quiet for relaxing lakeside moments. I was trying to inspire them to sit still (silly me!) to just watch the bubbling waters.

They were smaller back then, so I wonder how they’d enjoy it now. Our kids love being loud and adventurous!

Bottomless Lake’s Kid-Safe Mystery

The Feneketlen-tó (15 m deep vs. others’ 3-5 m) got its “bottomless” name from karst caves below, formed by upward-eroding spring waters collapsing the bedrock, like nearby Szelim Cave. It’s not dangerous per se, there’s actually a lot of intrigue around its story.

Overgrown with plants, it’s safe for kids to peer in. We dropped pebbles (gently!) in the lake, giggling at ripples. Kids kept asking “Mommy, how deep was that?!” and only this activity sparked bedtime stories for weeks.

So, the Great Bottomless Lake, at approx 15 meters deep, is one of Hungary's deepest natural lakes. Nowadays, no spring flows from the bottom of the Black Lake. It's become what's called a blind spring.

Do not mix the Bottomless Lake in Tata with the shallow one in Budapest.

A table I made in Google Spreadsheets to see the differences between the two lakes.

Snails, Fish & Our Swampy Treasure Hunt

As you wander these swampy waters with the kids, keep an eye out for snails and fish gliding through the reeds. The Fényes Springs were once a hotspot for legendary aquatic life.

Wonderful birds can be found in the reservation, just need to have everyone quiet for spotting. Photos from my personal collection, at Tata Natural Reservation, Hungary

Back in the 1960s, scientists spotted around 30 fish species in the active karst springs, including rare protected ones like stone loach (still common then), the big-headed European goby (already scarce), bleak, spirlin, weatherfish, and spined loach teetering on extinction. Black freshwater snails thrived too—now nearly gone from Hungary but exclusive to the Carpathian Basin—and both Fényes and the English Garden had stable populations until then.

Sadly, as the springs dwindled, so did the diversity. Now you see carp, pike, and tench in abundance. But there’s hope still. Some rare Velka fish have made a comeback recently.

As a fun activity, you could point them out to the little ones along the boardwalks (no touching or collecting, of course—let nature thrive undisturbed). It’s a wonderful lesson in conservation, turning a family excursion into a treasure hunt by the water’s edge.

My middle one found a snail shell (left it!); we whispered about "lost friends" returning and so on. Some sort of ecology lesson for curious hearts, why not?

Flora That Sparks Kid Curiosity

We paused along the boardwalks to admire Fényes Springs’ special flora, which is thriving thanks to the unique microclimate of those lukewarm spring waters.

Over 300 plant species grow here, including 30 protected ones (some highly protected or Red Book-listed rarities).

Photos from my personal collection, Tata Natural Reservation, Hungary

Before the springs weakened, you’d find gems like common butterwort (Pinguicula vulgaris), color-changing pondweed (Potamogeton coloratus), bladderwort (Utricularia bretii), marsh grass-of-Parnassus (Parnassia palustris), tall and broad-leaved cottongrasses (Eriophorum angustifolium)—now mostly gone, though a few protected species hang on.

Fun fact for the kids: Fényes’ first scientific plant records date to the 1870s, thanks to Tata high school teacher Ferenc Frank. Rarities like the highly protected early spider orchid (Ophrys sphegodes) popped up here a decade ago but vanished again. There is proof that plants can “resurrect” if conditions improve. Proper habitat care (timely mowing, invasive control) keeps them coming back, so these trails stay a living classroom.

Turn it into a game: Challenge the little ones to spot (don’t pick!) steppe flowers or marsh greens. Avoid any trampling, just keep their wonder alive.

We made a "flower bingo" on scrap paper; the thrill of feather grass was so much fun.

Therapy tie-in: Nature relaxed me deeply, wishing for a quiet writing spot to just be. With small kids, it's not relaxing per se, well, unless we frame it as a game, enjoying calm waters and fresh air amid the play.

Practical Family Tips (From Our Trips)

Pack : Bug spray, water, snacks, binoculars, kid carrier (if under 3), picnic blanket, changing clothes (we got lake-wet!).

Timing : Spring/fall for mild weather, fewer bugs; weekdays quieter.

Add-Ons : Pair with Tata Castle (10-min drive) for a full day. Or choose a museum or a park in the area.

Accessibility: Wheelchair-ok paths; restrooms on-site. Pro mom tip: Go post-nap for meltdowns; benches everywhere.

As a Budapest writer, freelancer, and mom of three littles, I am usually chasing deadlines. That’s what I like about these outings, they fully recharge us. We use the good weather days for hikes and trips in nature.

What’s your family’s nature reset?

These spots in Hungary’s reserves are gold for parents, as they offer easy trails, water play, and that fresh-air reset your family craves. Join us, share your experiences, and let us know in the comments our impressions, memories, and thoughts.

Thank you for reading.

I am so grateful you are here.

🎒 **Make Any Trail Unforgettable!**

👉 **Tata Fényes specific:** [Fényes Family Quest Kit]

*My kids' wobbly bridge favorite*



👉 **Any forest/park/lake worldwide:** [Universal Nature Trail Quest Kit]

*Works for your local trails too!*



Both kits: 8 colorable quests, snack timeline, "Quest Master" badge.

**Print → Play → Family memories. And no screens, of course :) Parenting win yeah! **

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