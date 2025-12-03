“The imperative is clear: stop sitting on your hands and start getting them dirty.” ― Ryan Holiday, Growth Hacker Marketing

A couple of years ago, I realized social media wasn’t just a harmless app on my phone. It felt like a carefully devised trap with its sole purpose to keep me glued to the platforms I was using.

One evening, I was scrolling mindlessly, literally caught in the never-ending cycle of likes, notifications, and new content (continually new, as per each refresh).

A few days later, I stumbled upon the documentary The Social Dilemma, where top insiders revealed the truth. Wait for it….

Well, would you believe it that social media’s most talented engineers spend their days “hacking” our psychology to keep us glued to their platforms??

There’s a field called growth hacking. Silicon Valley companies hire teams of engineers who study every nuance of human behavior. The goal is to squeeze as much as possible from users, from sign-ups, engagement, retention on the page, specifically directed ads per profile data characteristics.

Scientists use A/B testing. This research method has been proven in psychology and behavioral economics tests. Through tiny changes in the interface, the time we spend scrolling or clicking can be strategically increased. Oufff, mindblowing!

There is no guesswork in this process. There are labs, per se, running experiments on millions of user profiles. These experiments are turning real people into unknowing participants in a behavioral study. So yeah, we are trapped.

Exactly like lab rats!

Sure, you might try to reason this in your favor. I wish there was a positive side to all this.

Chamath Palihapitiya, Facebook’s early head of growth, revealed something at the beginning of the social media frenzy. He found out that getting any person to invite just seven friends in ten days could drive massive platform growth.

Do you remember the incentives we used to get on Facebook around the year 2007? If I remember well, it was around that time when pokes were fun.

Ever since then, growth hackers have been perfecting their techniques and using them in Silicon Valley’s secret playbook. Who uses these? Google, Instagram, Snapchat, and X.

Studies on “massive-scale social contagion” experiments show how subtle nudges on platforms can change real-world behaviors. In the movie The Social Dilemma, the way this is portrayed sent goosebumps down my spine. Users didn’t even realize it that they were being maneuvered by the algorithm, based on their behavior on the platform. Each and every single move they made was meticulously analyzed.

The platforms exploit human vulnerabilities as per brain chemistry. Be aware that our dopamine systems reward us with pleasure for social validation.

It’s chilling to think about. We aren’t even lab rats being experimented on to cure disease. Those are of a higher caste at this point.

We are “zombies,” as one insider put it, hooked on endless feeds so tech giants can harvest our data and cash in on our attention. Well, how do you feel about this?

Do we have any say in this, or is it already too late to try anything anymore?

What do you do? Do you go with the flow? Knowing all these now, do you agree to surrender all your data so that companies can thrive?

The creators behind these platforms, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram’s Kevin Systrom, knew exactly what they were doing. They exploited our human psychological weaknesses anyway. They didn’t ask the users, prioritizing growth and profit over users’ well-being.

This explains my own experience: that endless loop of excitement and craving for validation wasn’t a coincidence. Based on my clicks and lingering on various posts or reels, this was specifically designed for me.

Moreover, the design leverages a “prison experiment” dynamic. We willingly surrender our attention while the tech collects data in the background, unbothered. The algo keeps refining how it controls us. We are already seeing the consequences. Rising anxiety, distraction, and even social polarization.

A Parenting Perspective of Course

As a mom, this terrifies me most for my kids. Addictive social media use (not just total time) doubles risks of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts in preteens. What it does is rewiring their developing brains’ reward centers and prefrontal cortex for impulse control.

The U.S. Surgeon General warns >3 hours/day heightens mental health issues. Teens face exclusion, bullying, and sleep loss, disrupting family bonds we fought to build. We’re handing them zombie scrolls instead of real roots.

Ok, in our family, our kids don’t have phones yet, and hopefully they won’t need them for a long time still. Because all this information and research results are super scary.

How do we reclaim our time and mind?

Is there still any hope? Awareness is the first step, this is the goal of this essay. If we manage to learn and understand how these algorithms manipulate us, we could find tools to push back somehow.

Think of setting limits, prioritizing real-life connections, go outside in nature every day, taking it slowly, but be consistent. It is going to be a constant battle with our lost attention spans and the continuous craving for dopamine.

Can we learn to choose where we spend our attention?

For me, breaking the cycle started by turning off most of the notifications on my phone. I even deleted Facebook a few times… though I had to reinstall the app for school parents community purposes (ugh, I know!).

I set up scheduling “no screen” times during family dinners and sleep mode after 21:00, no notifications whatsoever.

Instead of scrolling, I learned how to listen again. I am laughing more and sharing moments with those right in front of me. Start with small rituals to help disrupt the addictive patterns you notice. It takes time, like with any addiction, sadly.

As users, we are not powerless.

We can demand more ethical design and support platforms that respect our wellbeing. You might ask how do we keep in touch with the people on the other platforms who don’t respect us?

How about we create communities rooted in real human connection? Could we get rid of this engineered manipulation frenzy? I am not so optimistic on this level, what with AI already having agents used for algorithms.

The tech giants have designed this trap, but we are still human, and hopefully, we can still decide how far we fall in.

Reclaim Your Family’s Time

Turn off notifications. Schedule screen-free dinners. Model empathy over likes. Demand ethical design. Awareness breaks the matrix. It is we who can choose real bonds over engineered ones.​

We’re currently zombies feeding ad revenue :( literally modeling addiction for our children.

What if we modelled humanity and kindness, breaking away from platforms that trap us?

Are we strong enough, though?

Can we really set our minds to escape the social labs we have been feeding with your data??

Remember,

Love does transform lives.

We are still human, and there is, I believe, an inherent goodness in humanity.

