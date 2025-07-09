Praia da Falésia, located in the Algarve region of Portugal. I took this photo on our first day here; notice the striking red and orange cliffs that back a long stretch of golden sand and clear waters.

Holidays, no matter how much we look forward to them, can be surprisingly complicated. The connection we dream of, the relaxation we crave, don’t just appear because we want them to. They need presence, intention, and the right words. Communication matters, not just when planning, but in the small ways we show our partner and kids that we truly care about their well-being.

The Art of Planning (and Letting Go)

This year, we decided to turn intention into action: a three-week road trip with our three small kids, mapped out with care as early as February. We pored over Airbnbs, searching for that sweet spot between price and experience. Each overnight stop became a little adventure of its own:

A cozy French cottage nestled in the Jura mountains, where we also tried some local wines and chatted with the wife of the winemaker about so many topics

A sunlit beach apartment in Cannet-en-Roussillon, where the water was pleasant and we were welcomed with palm trees and so many leander flowers everywhere

A wonderful house in the suburbs of Dénia, Spain, where we felt luxurious and received a lovely bottle of welcome wine from the owner

A renovated cave in the Sierra de Baza mountains, complete with an infinity pool—affordable and unforgettable. Here we also did a short hike and our eyes could barely grasp what the mind could see (or yeah, the other way around, but you get my point). There is just so much beauty in the world!

Ten restful nights in an apartment in Olhos de Agua, Albufeira, our home base in the Algarve

Each place brought its magic, mystery, historical lessons, and wonder, from the mountain air to the salty breeze of the Atlantic.

Following Flow and Intuition

Our itinerary was a base, because we decided to let curiosity and intuition guide us. On some days, we explored the cobbled streets of Silves (Portugal) or wandered the wild sands and discovered black crabs hidden in the rock pools at Praia de Castelejo. On other days, we simply rested, soaking up the slow rhythm of family life, walking down to the beach at Falesia, letting go of the pressure to see and do it all, and just listening to the waves, feeling the salty air and ocean water on our bare skin.

Our focus was discovering as many beaches as we could—along the Algarve, the Spanish coast, and the wild Atlantic shores of France. Each new stretch of sand turned into a playground for the kids, we kept wandering and wondering at what nature can offer us. We felt small in many ways, but also empowered by our willingness to go further and see more, learn, and teach our kids about the world.

The Journey Home: Worldschooling on the Road

The return trip was another chapter of discovery, we chose it to be this way. We turned the route back to Hungary into a worldschooling adventure, again following our intuition, but also just connecting as a family through it all:

Roaming the Roman ruins in Mérida, Spain

Exploring the medieval charm of Zamora

Two nights on a farm in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques (a department located in the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine in the southwest corner of metropolitan France). Here, the kids ran freely and also met a calf born on our first morning there (we met the calf 5 minutes after it was born, still covered in birth liquid, while its mom was cleaning it well)

We learned about the Basque Country and fell in love with it

Discovering that the French El Camino starts in Saint Jean Pieds du Port, and setting this as a goal for ourselves when our kids are a bit older

Marveling at the prehistoric caves of Isturitz and Oxocelhaja

Climbing the Dunes of Pilat at Arcachon (the largest sand dunes in Europe)

Reuniting with relatives in Saint-Palais-sur-Mer, sharing stories passed from the generations before us, and just enjoying seafood at the ocean coast

Returning through Alsace, where a blue house and an epic Nintendo collection delighted our kids

Life as a Flow of Discovery

Maybe we didn’t see this model growing up or in the relationships around us. I certainly lived through a different model, but was also raised with love and understanding. Those were different times when money was scarce and trips meant, rather, sending your kids to camps in summer, rarely traveling together.

That doesn’t mean we can’t create a new model now, one that fits our view of the world and that can transform our family relationships at a new level. Relationship skills are built step by step, conversation by conversation. And why make that effort? Because our nervous system craves connection, even when part of us is tired, irritated, or just a little grumpy.

Traveling with kids isn’t effortless. But with presence, intention, and honest communication, it becomes something more: a flow of exploration, discovery, and evolving relationships. When we choose to be present, for example, in where we go, how we spend our time, and how we listen to one another, every journey becomes a story. We, as parents, can also choose to have simple evening dates and talk about the explorations of the day after the kids go to sleep. This way, every day together becomes a memory that lasts.