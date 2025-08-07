Last August, I tried a 30-day parenting challenge in our community chat. It was a fun experiment, and while life and August schedules got in the way of keeping it going consistently, I loved the idea enough to turn the prompts into a small ebook.

If you’d like a gentle set of daily parenting reflections, the full collection is now available on Gumroad.

Hey dears,

I’ve been seeing a lot of 30-day challenges around Substack lately and thought I’d engage our parents community with one of our own.

Our challenge starts tomorrow, and it’s the first time I’m daring to organize something like this. It’s for parents who want to feel inspired and find a bit of zen in their daily lives. Surely, a challenge can help us reach that level, right? ***wishful thinking or not, I want to believe in the possibilities :) ***

I will share a quick, easy prompt each day to make you smile, reflect, or try something new. My idea is to help us get out of the routine-box thinking, refuel our creativity in the process, and, of course, embrace a little parenting zen.

Every day we have a new chance at thriving and connecting with our kids. Sure, we might struggle, get triggered, or feel overwhelmed. It’s normal. I guess it’s more of a mindset reset... maybe even wishful thinking from the outside.

Anyway, there’s no pressure, I won’t give any long tasks. Just simple ways to connect with our kids and ourselves.

Are you in? Join the chat and stay tuned for tomorrow!