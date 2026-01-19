“You can't go back to how things were. How you thought they were. All you really have is...now.”

― Jay Asher, Thirteen Reasons Why

We talk about becoming mothers, parents, grandparents… Many people tell us this too shall pass, time flies. The obvious cliches that with small kids you get small problems, with bigger kids bigger responsibilities, and anyway, kids grow up quickly, in the blink of an eye.

But what about the collection of in-between moments? That is our life with our kids, together while they grow. To treasure and to live like we mean it.

It’s not Instagram-style perfection. It’s not perfection to strive for. Rather, connection.

Instead of parenting perfection, think of that special connection only you can have with your kids. I am thinking of the importance of teaching them about being present and appreciating the little moments we have together.

Love and nurture.

Just sharing this nugget of a thought from my kitchen table today.

Happy Monday, dears!