My kids and I, at the ocean, barefoot, of course; we spent most of the summer either barefoot or in sandals. As much time in nature as possible. Sending you love and many blessings.

I thought of splitting these nuggets, but it felt wrong; they’re better together in one post. I hope you use these. I just wanted to share these with you today, as I was thinking of nature’s free biohacks.

It all goes back to our nature walks with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and our recently published book on nature and all the ideas we got during our walks across continents.

We’ve been weaving together connections and ideas, all thanks to nature.

So I get back to my original thought on how our ancestors thrived without gadgets or $40 powders. They had sunlight, soil, and sea.

My kids playing at Lake Balaton, photo taken by me.

From my kitchen table to you, here’s how to reclaim them for you and your kids.

Forget about the marketing; this is how you get real results.

Sunlight (Free Red Light Therapy)

They’ll sell you red light panels before admitting sunlight is 43% red and infrared light, penetrating deep to boost collagen and lower inflammation. Let the kids play outside, hike together as a family, or chase the dog at the park. You know, your skin and mood will thank you.

Electrolytes (Pinch of Sea Salt)

Branded powders? Skip them, seriously. A pinch of unrefined sea salt (80+ minerals) plus lemon in water matches chemistry class basics.

Tip: ¼ tsp salt + ½ lemon in water, mornings or post-workout. Pennies vs. $40 fillers.

Grounding (Barefoot on Earth)

Grounding mats are pricey. Have you also been bombarded with those adds recently? Well, forget about those pricey roducts, really. The ground is nature’s version, balancing inflammation and improving sleep via direct soil/sand contact.

Tip: 20 minutes daily on grass, dirt, beach, or even concrete—like plugging into the planet.

Skincare (Tallow or Coconut Oil)

Expensive creams full of parabens? Beef tallow, shea butter, or coconut oil (my daily go-to) nourishes like food your skin recognizes—no chemicals needed. Pre-modern simplicity worked wonders.

Cold Exposure (Wild Water Plunges)

$10K tubs pale next to rivers, lakes, or oceans—cold plus minerals and nature immersion, humanity’s way for millennia.

Tip: Start at 30 seconds to 2 minutes in local water.

Just think about all these when you make choices for you and your family.

Nature offers every “biohack” for free, fueling the resilience we inherit.

Teach your kids to play in nature, not to buy extra stuff.

Which one will your family try first?

Which one will your family try first?