Even though nature’s silence is at its deepest this time of year, we seem super busy rushing around and doing more.

We’ve been sleeping less, attending more Christmas events, and meeting more people than usual.

Our kids got sick on the last day of school, just as the Christmas holidays started. It’s been like a reminder that we need to slow down and just be at home, cozy, together, to not do much. I also caught the virus, and I just feel like sleeping.

We told the extended family that we won’t celebrate with them on Christmas Eve, as we don’t want to share this contagious little virus.

So here we are, basically stuck at home, but relieved as well, because we can finally take things slowly, and nobody expects anything else from us now. We breathe and just rest, like the forest across the street has entered a sort of hibernation.

The air isn’t even that cold yet. There hasn’t been any sunshine for weeks. So we strung up our Christmas tree and extra lights around the house. Yesterday, all four Advent candles glowed as we shared dinner.

What does the quiet of nature around the solstice — and beyond — actually invite us to?

❄️ More introspection, turning our attention to the soul’s hidden needs

❄️ Diving deep to honestly see where we are and where we want to go

❄️ Reevaluating what works (or doesn’t) in our lives

❄️ Preparing fertile ground so the seeds of our personal vision can sprout in peace

That’s why this period is perfect for inner work, from shadow work and journaling to gentle movement, slow cooking, indulgent massages, or quality time with loved ones.

Well, you don’t have to do it all, either. Just be aware of the tools and ways you can do this inner work.

You might react as I did at first, being a mom of three small kids with limited self-care time: “When the heck will I have the time to do these things, which all seem like extras at this moment?”

It won’t happen suddenly. It took me years to realize how important it is to put myself first, and how that does not mean I am being selfish or egocentric. Slowly, we learn how to make better choices, I guess, as moms, women, strong beings with inner fire.

I don’t believe in autopilot New Year’s intentions just because they’re trendy.

I do believe in aligning with nature’s rhythms and truly listening to the message from that inner space.

Step Outside Anyway

There is still magic, because even without sunshine, nature calls us outside. Do you hear the song of birds? It’s really not that cold outside, at least in our region.

So every once in a while, we venture on gray walks, morning crisp air filling your lungs. In the forest, the bare branches are almost whispering their secrets. The forest resets us like nothing else.

Nature grounds us in the solstice’s silence, and the more we calm down and rest, the more we can hear clarity amid the dark.

Happy Solstice, friends. 🌙 Let’s rest, reflect, and walk on.

