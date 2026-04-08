**Little J, summer 2018** Pensive with toy cars, already watching the world shift.

He stands there, two years old, clutching the doorframe. The new chubby baby cries in my arms. Little J’s eyes catch my breath and my attention, and I feel the tears, my tears of overwhelm. His eyes that once owned every room now ask the question he can’t voice: Am I still yours?

When little M arrived, little J was barely past his second birthday. We’d been a duo, him and me, glued together. I often felt like I was the tiger-mom, it was that intense. Nursing, park walks, fruits, cooking together, playing with toy cars, and reading stories.

Then pregnancy hormones hit.

When I was three months pregnant with our second baby, my nipples hurt way too much. I even screamed a few times because of the pain, and nursing stopped abruptly. That time when I screamed in pain, I remember I saw terror in his eyes. Drowned in guilt I cried as well, thinking I Traumatized him. It was my fault. Hubby walked him to sleep nightly after that, for almost a year after. Was it sleep regression? Was I to blame? Our rhythm shifted, even before the baby.

Grandma (my mom) prepped him beautifully for a month before the baby arrived. They learned together new games, she taught him how the little baby would sleep and need me in the beginning, they developed a new nap routine (that didn’t include me anymore, which relieved me but also made me anxious because I missed my boy already, the closeness we had).

I nested; I prepared. I can barely remember those times. By then, I had gained a lot of pregnancy weight and would take long walks with hubby, hoping to help the process naturally, to bring the rushes by movement. My mom was still with us.

I was hospitalized briefly for a small complication the week before the birth. I hoped to have a similar birth to that of little J, but baby M would be completely different and bold in a sense.

When we brought baby M home, J got a wooden car “from his brother.” He lit up, gently touched his baby brother, and kissed him tenderly. There was pure curiosity in his eyes. Love poured from this two-year-old bundle, and I cried again. Somehow, I had so much to learn, that was for sure.

But then my mom, their grandma, left suddenly because Grandpa got sick. After that, as my dad was recovering from a virus, my mom couldn’t return to us and spend more time helping in those first two months, as she did with little J after his birth. So, this time, it was just me with two little ones, and hubby pitching in whenever he was home from work.

Postpartum crashed.

The 4 am witching hour with baby M wailing, little J whimpering from his room, and my milk leaking through every shirt. Hubby was slowly waking up to help with little J, while I needed to nurse baby M.

There were triggers everywhere.

I slept so little.