“If you really love guitar, you’re going to spend every waking hour stroking the thing.” — Frank Zappa

Music has an incredible power to inspire and connect people. In our family, it led us to a remarkable discovery—our son’s innate talent for music education. And it turned out that we are a musical family, because our middle kid and youngest are also into music.

This heartwarming story isn’t just about a boy’s love for music. This story is about how our son J naturally embraced the concept of learning by teaching, igniting a transformative journey for our entire family.

Childhood tunes and toy instruments

From a young age, our son J displayed a keen interest in music. He would often be found humming melodies and experimenting with toy instruments. He loved listening, singing, and dancing together to kids’ songs.

The plastic faded-blue piano (toy) was well-used and never complained. It faithfully served as an intro tool to playing music for all three of our kids. Later, it was the red wooden toy guitar, its chords getting strummed in creative ways until one broke. There were also many times when our boys were drumming together with makeshift pots and pans, creating a terrible yet creative ruckus in our home.

Our eldest even attempted to replicate some of the tunes we were listening to on Spotify. A favorite in the early mornings, just before leaving for kindergarten, was “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

We always knew he had a special connection with music, but it wasn’t until he started learning solfège at school that his true potential began to emerge.

A natural development

Our son J’s musical journey had a surprising turn three years ago. He was recommended for private tutoring with a professor from our local music school. He started learning his favorite instrument. It was also extraordinary to watch him try to teach hubby how to play guitar. Our son has an instinctive ability to teach and share his passion for music with others.

Unfulfilled childhood dream

In parallel to J’s musical growth, my husband had long held a dream of learning to play the guitar. Instead, he had to study the recorder in school with the whole class. He said he hated the recorder; he felt no connection to it.

His dream was to play the guitar. We had purchased a guitar a few years before, which had remained largely untouched, collecting dust in our living room. The demands of daily life continually pushed this dream to the back burner.

I had always dreamed of playing the piano, but instead (or just because it was available), I attended rhythmic gymnastics. (shrug)

An unconventional proposition

Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash

One day, when our son J was 7, we were discussing our family’s musical aspirations, and I made an unusual suggestion. Knowing that learning through teaching can be exceptionally effective, I proposed that J teach his dad how to play the guitar. His eyes lit up with excitement, and he responded with a playful grin, mentioning that he’d do it for a fee. We chuckled at his entrepreneurial spirit and were equally surprised when he decided to set aside the notion of payment in favor of sharing his passion.

A transformational experience

J’s enthusiasm for teaching his dad was obvious. We could feel his excitement. It was as if he had discovered his calling.

He transformed into a young professor, effortlessly adopting the teaching style he had absorbed from Mr. T, during his music school class. He used the same sentences and questions, mirroring the techniques of his own instructor.

I found his transformation amazing. How was a 7-year-old able to focus and teach others?

The home teaching session

Aaah memories… One evening, our living room became a makeshift classroom. J assumed the role of the instructor, and my husband eagerly embraced the student’s seat. They both sat on these small wooden Ikea stools, face-to-face. What transpired was pure magic.

J patiently guided his dad through the basics of guitar playing, explaining chord formations and strumming techniques, and even leading him through simplified songs. Our house was filled with music, laughter, and pure learning bliss for almost thirty minutes.

A family reconnection through music

As the lesson went on, something wonderful happened within our family. J’s love of music reignited our long-forgotten desire to learn how to play the guitar. The idea of teaching by example, which had come so readily to him, had a significant influence on all of us.

Along with studying an instrument, we were also strengthening our familial ties. I never thought I would live such moments of pure joy and gratitude together as a family.

Our son’s entry into the field of music instruction was a reflection of his extraordinary capacity for mentoring and inspiring others, not only of his love of melody. He has a natural grasp of the idea of leading by example, and it became a guiding light for our family.

Together, we are learning to play an instrument, but we are also rediscovering the joy of collaborative learning and fortifying the bonds within our family as we set out on this musical journey.

J’s inherent capacity for teaching has improved our lives in ways we never could have imagined.

Our middle son, M, was inspired by music and declared in first grade that he would play the flute. We are pretty sure he wasn’t fully aware of what the flute was all about in the beginning. He wanted to play a different instrument, as he usually chooses to be different than his brother. It turned out he is naturally talented for the flute.

It was funny that M had to start learning how to play the recorder first, and hubby got triggered with some old memories. This is clearly a reminder that our kids' choices can unearth our own buried stories. So yeah, recorder flashbacks are real! However, soon enough, our son M quickly switched to a smaller flute and is proving to be very talented.

Meanwhile, our youngest loves singing, and she uses a microphone she built out of Legos. She joined her brothers’ band at home, and we all delight quite often in cozy concerts.

Sometimes, the most astonishing discoveries happen right at home, when we slow down, get curious about our kids' passions, and join the joy of learning together!

Have you tried learning from your kids? Is music also present in your home?

Our kids can help rekindle some long-forgotten childhood dreams within us. Give it a try and be present in your relationship to see what your kids could teach you. By doing so, they can also enhance their own learning experiences by connecting with you in return.

If you feel generous, Buy me a coffee, and let’s chat. I will be at my kitchen table preparing good food, some cookies, and my journal, ready for scribbles and doodles.

With Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest I usually meet in person in downtown Budapest, and we share stories on many topics over coffee and croissants. This week we will also meet with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in person, the three of us! If you’re in Budapest and part of my community, let’s meet up!

Buy our latest book, Nature Walks Across Continents, here.