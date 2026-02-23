“And we simply sat in silence”

― Alex Michaelides, The Silent Patient

This line could very well be part of a thriller plot.

I remember some of my sessions with my therapist. It was online, so I wasn’t in the therapist’s office per se. And yes, we had wordless moments.

That seemed terribly wrong in the beginning. In my mind, I was paying to heal stuff. So I had to talk, I thought.

What I learned is that presence itself helps with healing. Just being there, in the moment, quietly, accepting myself and being accepted as I was.

I didn’t need to prepare topics to talk about before our sessions. It took me a long while to get used to this mindset. I didn’t need to have prompts ready for the algorithms of psychotherapy. It was not about getting instant solutions to my problems or instant feedback. It all led to our shared humanity, about me trusting the person I was talking with or not talking at times, to actually be able to go deeper slowly.

There wasn’t any rush, and it would take as long as it took.

Why Silence Beats the Scripts I Was Preparing

Human therapy thrives in the unsaid. (I love this, it’s somehow so soothing!)

She was watching me, even if we had a video chat. She allowed me to be. Any nod, a pause, the way my therapist’s eyes held space for tears… because for a long time, I found it so difficult to cry. I didn’t plan to seem weak.

Meanwhile, AI chatbots are the opposite. They fill every gap with words, because that’s how we know they are there. There, there… So that’s what I wanted to share today: this striking difference and what therapy really means nowadays.

Sure, therapy can get very expensive, but I saw it as a tradeoff and as a priority. I didn’t plan to be in therapy forever, but I knew I needed help to deal with some stuff. Even if I wasn’t fully ready or fully healed, I have gained super important skills I needed to deal with all the triggers, or ways to become aware and watch myself from the outside.

Studies show human therapists outscore AI in empathy delivery by double digits, catching nuances no LLM can: like fidgeting hands, the slightest crack in voice.​

During the three years of unpacking motherhood triggers and intergenerational shadows, I learned to also allow silence to share space in our therapy talks.

My therapist didn’t “generate” fixes. Again, it took me time to come to terms with this and how therapy worked. I needed to be patient with myself and with the process. There wasn’t any right or wrong, but I needed to be true to myself. My therapist, she witnessed it all.

Don’t get me wrong, she sometimes shared some ideas about how I could have some me-time, without feeling guilty, how I could perhaps get out more and socialize. Because my online meanderings in various book clubs and motherhood groups would not replace real life relationships with friends. Ahh, making friends as an adult, that’s another deep topic.

Later (in 2025), I did some AI experiments. I had a 30-day ChatGPT detox, which sharpened my writing, and I am so grateful I did it. Because AI couldn’t touch that depth. I needed to find my voice and learn how to thrive in a different way, going back to the roots of what creativity means.

You know, perhaps that bots mimic rapport (51% symptom relief for mild anxiety, per meta-analyses), yet give totally unrealistic results when it comes to crises or real bonds.

​AI More Like a Sidekick, Definitely Not a Savior

A table I made in Excel, on the benefits of human therapy, based on some research I started recently

​AI’s great when I feel like I need to brain dump as a busy mom and log moods and stuff. But do you know what’s even better and more realistic?? Journaling with a pen on paper. Or just talking with a human being who is trained to understand cues and can help us on our journey.

I keep telling my kids how important it is to use pen and paper nowadays. This is the real thing, which we might as well stick to, despite all technological advances. We have a box full of crayons, and they can use paper for any creative activities, white, colored, you name it. My kids can spend hours drawing, sketching, planning comics, or just cutting various paper-made art with scissors.

Think about it: why would you exchange coffee shop scribbles (on napkins to romanticize it even more) for pre-written poems? What happens then to our writer’s voice?

It might sound paranoid, but it’s simply dangerous to turn to AI for therapy :(

There’s also the point that therapy should be hard, it brings about pain from deeper wounds. We need a person who is trained to accompany us on these trails of digging deeper and dealing with stuff in a humane way, with empathy, understanding, and professionalism.

Printscreen from the article in Time, linked in footnotes. You might have read about similar cases, it’s shattering for the mind and for humanity.

Sure, you do what you feel like, some CBT drills could be ok, but please be careful. I found it interesting that some studies recommend a co-design, blending human interaction with professionals and chatbots conversations in a safe environment.

“…involving end users and relevant stakeholders through a co‐design approach from the early development stages can enhance chatbots' ability to meet youth‐specific needs, resulting in increased engagement and satisfaction (Gemert‐Pijnen et al. 2018; Lu, et al. 2025).”

And Humans Still Win

Let’s imagine that you get triggered and you book an appointment. Well, it’s more for the process, for getting to the roots of it, for accepting yourself in the midst of all the craziness in this world.

You book the space with someone who can listen or just sit with you. You don’t have to chat necessarily. Let silence work its magic. Are we too busy to allow silence to heal us?

