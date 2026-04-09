Campfire Circle: What Our Children's Faces Teach Us 🪵

Gumroad Journal: get yours here. Campfire Spots: Reply "campfire" for next week Stories We Carry #4: In 2 weeks

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Mapping Your Family Triggers journal: get yours here

Reply “ campfire ” for Tuesday’s circle (8 spots left)

Stories We Carry #4 drops in 2 weeks

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