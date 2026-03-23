Women's Perspective Live

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One of the most amazing conversations I had with 2 magical women about our voices, womanhood, choices we have, supporting our voices, other women, tradictions and more.

We included below some Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by both Gabriellas or written in collaboration with other writers at Dancing Elephants Press.

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book from Amazon

Print book from Amazon.

Book 2 in the series of Weaving Connections will be published by the end of March eeeek.

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