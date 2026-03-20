FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE
From my kitchen table Podcast
6 Family Trail Hacks (Voice from Budapest Mom)
0:00
-6:30

6 Family Trail Hacks (Voice from Budapest Mom)

6 Sneaky Hacks for crossing bridges on your trails , have some quiet moments & zero sibling fights (or close to none), join me in the comments!
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Mar 20, 2026

Hey dears,

Thank you for listening!

**Loved these hacks?** They're your bonus for grabbing my trail kits!

👉 Fényes Tata Kit: [get it here]
👉 Universal Trails Kit: [get it here]
Use Code LAUNCH5 = to get the guides for FREE (first 5 only!)

**What hack will you try first?** Reply in the comments.

I read everyone’s comments. 🌿

I am so grateful you are here.

Both kits: 8 colorable quests, snack timeline, “Quest Master” badge.
**Print → Play → Family memories. And no screens, of course :) Parenting wins, yeah! **

Latest digital products on my gumroad below:

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