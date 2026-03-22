Weaving Connections Women Book Cover Reveal

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Hey dears!

If you would like to review the advanced review copy, let us know in the comments or DMs.

Next week, we’ll pop in again live with more news and extra energy just before we publish the book.

We are so grateful you are here.

🩷Gabby & Gabriella

Check the recording of our interview with One Brilliant Arc (OBA) and Ceylan Gunduz about the Weaving Series Connection and the first book we published Nature Walks Across Continents.

The Weaving Connection Series continues.

Wherever you are in the world, and whatever your family looks like, the need for connection is something we all share. Let’s keep supporting each other.

If you feel generous, Buy me a coffee, and let’s chat. I will be at my kitchen table preparing good food, some cookies, and my journal, ready for scribbles and doodles. Meanwhile I am writing and connecting with my favorite people.

With Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest I usually meet in person in downtown Budapest, and we share stories on many topics over coffee and croissants. We both met with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in person in Budapest, and it was wonderful to share stories and a delicious meal. If you’re in Budapest and part of my community, let’s meet up!

P.S. When you subscribe to my newsletter, you receive my free e-book, “Redesign your life.” You can also ask for a discount code for my latest mini-guide in return for an honest review.

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