FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE
From my kitchen table Podcast
How Compulsive Order Silences Joy
0:00
-8:46

How Compulsive Order Silences Joy

Wednesdays with Gabby Podcast
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Apr 08, 2026

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE exists because of your generous support. If you have the means, please consider upgrading to a paid sponsorship.

Free subscribers get weekly letters from my kitchen table: Stories We Carry essays, reflections, prompts, and favorite resources.

Paid subscribers ("Campfire Circle") get everything above PLUS:
✨ Full Stories We Carry series + Psychology of Motherhood book chapters**
✨ Monthly Campfire Conversations** (live/recorded) where we talk through the stories, triggers, and patterns
✨ Digital guides + journal prompts** to unpack your family line
✨ All podcasts + bonus audio reflections**
✨ Access to digital products** (workbooks, mini-courses)
✨ Coffee chats + higher-touch connection**

I set up some payment tiers for my newsletter starting at as little as twenty five a year. These will be available until I reach 100 paid subscribers. Afterwards, I might make some changes. Once you use these tiers, your plan remains unchanged.

I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m looking forward to sharing more thoughts with you next time.

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