How Compulsive Order Silences Joy

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE exists because of your generous support. If you have the means, please consider upgrading to a paid sponsorship.
Free subscribers get weekly letters from my kitchen table: Stories We Carry essays, reflections, prompts, and favorite resources.
Paid subscribers ("Campfire Circle") get everything above PLUS:
✨ Full Stories We Carry series + Psychology of Motherhood book chapters**
✨ Monthly Campfire Conversations** (live/recorded) where we talk through the stories, triggers, and patterns
✨ Digital guides + journal prompts** to unpack your family line
✨ All podcasts + bonus audio reflections**
✨ Access to digital products** (workbooks, mini-courses)
✨ Coffee chats + higher-touch connection**
I set up some payment tiers for my newsletter starting at as little as twenty five a year. These will be available until I reach 100 paid subscribers. Afterwards, I might make some changes. Once you use these tiers, your plan remains unchanged.
I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m looking forward to sharing more thoughts with you next time.