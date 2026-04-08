How Compulsive Order Silences Joy

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE exists because of your generous support. If you have the means, please consider upgrading to a paid sponsorship.

Free subscribers get weekly letters from my kitchen table: Stories We Carry essays, reflections, prompts, and favorite resources.



Paid subscribers ("Campfire Circle") get everything above PLUS:

✨ Full Stories We Carry series + Psychology of Motherhood book chapters**

✨ Monthly Campfire Conversations** (live/recorded) where we talk through the stories, triggers, and patterns

✨ Digital guides + journal prompts** to unpack your family line

✨ All podcasts + bonus audio reflections**

✨ Access to digital products** (workbooks, mini-courses)

✨ Coffee chats + higher-touch connection**

I set up some payment tiers for my newsletter starting at as little as twenty five a year. These will be available until I reach 100 paid subscribers. Afterwards, I might make some changes. Once you use these tiers, your plan remains unchanged.

I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m looking forward to sharing more thoughts with you next time.

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