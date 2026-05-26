Hey dears,

I had in mind the topic of beginnings and endings and the space in between.

This essay is reframed through my lens as a parent. I used to be an overthinker. I was often paralyzed by others’ expectations. That was me, for a long time.

My focus in this essay is on self-esteem breakthroughs. I usually tend to reflect more on where I am coming from, how triggers might have some links to inherited behaviors or childhood events. I do this often in my newsletter.

This is my journey from external paralysis towards inner clarity, making sense of my response to various situations. I hope you find it useful and maybe even share your own thoughts in the comments. I’d like to know if my stories help or inspire my community of readers.

The Space Where I Felt Small

I used to live in that overwhelming space between “what if” and “what will they think?”

I grew up like this, comparing myself and my actions and being compared with my peers by the adults in my life. It seemed they cared more about everyone else but me, in that respect. I know my parents tought they motivated me this way. Well, I was not motivated, instead I felt small every time, like I didn’t matter.

Everything felt wrong, even after becoming a mother. My life was nothing like the Instagram-perfect lives of moms I followed on social media. I felt small, like I was doing everything wrong. Not enough. Never enough. When would I be enough? It was a constant search for that inner calm I so much craved, a world were I could just be myself and not care about being judged.

My mom always said we were strong women who could move mountains. We were resilient. Nonetheless, somehow, every decision ran through others’ judgments, their successes, their expectations. In time, as I grew up, I became a parallel me, watching my own actions like a puppet on invisible strings. That hurt deeply, and I wasn’t even aware where the pain came from. I found the key later in my explorations of the self and inner work.

Social expectations turned me into a performer for others’ sake. I had dreams, but played by their rules at work (corporate) and at home. Low self-esteem whispered to me time and time again that I wasn’t the “strong woman” Mom promised. There was this feeling that I could be if only I gave away more of myself. Still, I was pretending, appearing strong even if I was tormented in the process.

The What-Ifs That Held Me Back

Should I get back to my corporate job or “throw everything away” for freelance writing?

What if I fail like that friend who “tried everything”?

I wanted to launch a Substack on parenting psychology, but I was honestly afraid of all the what-ifs. So I was reading others, imagining how well they had it together. Could I also do it at some point in time? I was not sure of myself even back then, and I was already an adult at that point.

I kept comparing newsletters after I decided to finally start mine. A friend told me I had nothing to lose, that I needed to write, and Medium was the best platform to start on back then.

Later, on Substack, other newsletters were flawless in their design, and I was afraid mine would flop. There was so much to learn in this new field of writing, becoming a brand, and selling stuff, words, digital products, and whatnot.

In the beginning, even simple things like going live seemed out of the question. “What will people say? What will I actually say in front of everyone? Who will even tune in?”

This was my low self-esteem dressed as caution. It was more about my voice and rediscovering myself through expressing in a different way. I had grown up being told to be quiet, many times. To be a good girl, quiet, almost invisible. In my poems, as a teenager, I explored this invisibility cloak I was wearing. It made me feel safe, yet alone too.

Whenever I thought of starting a new project, I told myself I needed to be cautious. I overthought everything at the time, after a lifetime of prioritizing imagined approval over my own inner voice.

Beginnings felt thrilling in theory. I loved to start fresh notebooks, but I always abandoned them. How could my posts on social media platforms ever become viral? Everyone had “perfect” family photos on Instagram and Facebook. Mine were messy and real, even if I applied filters.

Parenting in the Stuck Space

I was stuck for a long time. Parenting amplified it. My husband suggested I start a podcast on book reviews to make YouTube videos. I was dead scared of being seen on YouTube. “Who am I to talk about books? I’m just a mom reading ebooks during feeding times. Plus there are already so many book reviewers out there, I would be a nobody from the start.” Doubt was always creeping in.

Family travel plans? I was usually too worried about judgment on our budget hikes, baby’s nap times, and eventual meltdowns. I was supposed to be the strong one, the reliable one, the successful one, the one who doesn’t rock the boat.

I felt like in a box, as a mother. My inner world shrank to scrolling sessions on Insta and Goodreads. I applied to NetGalley and could get free ARCs to read and review. I was in my own world, yet still overwhelmed.

Peeling Back the Layers

The shift came through deliberate inner work, a choice I made when I was at my lowest point, deep into postpartum depression after my second baby.

I chose to change my way of being. I needed to be honest with myself and become myself once more. During years of therapy, I peeled back layers, and the attachment theory I’d studied when my babies were small became personal, applicable to my inner child, too.

I started writing for myself again, not for others. I posted my stories online and discovered that people liked my style. Sure, it was still about the others and how I was being noticed. Nevertheless, I was writing about what I needed, what I chose to write. My writing style slowly became mine and I was discovering my voice and my writer DNA.

When I started to earn through my writing, everything changed. It was a switch. a journey parallel to my inner process of blooming. I remembered my scraped-out dream from long ago, to write my memoir. I needed to write every day and get into the habit of writing, even if I was writing essays or poems.

The Mindblowing Truth of Endings

It turned out that true beginnings required endings first. That was so mindblowing in itself. Ending the habit of people-pleasing, ending the scroll through others’ wins, ending the myth that my worth depended on other people’s approval.

I chose not to go back to the job that made me myself before becoming a mother. I was completely changed. I was in a different phase of my life. What if I regret it? What will they say? How will I make a living?

Suddenly, self-care took a more important space in my life, too. I could give more and be more patient, because I was falling in love with my voice and choices again. I felt full of life and dreams, because I could see through the fog of self-doubt.

I realized that I could write my newsletters on parenting and the psychology of motherhood even if I was not a specialist, but only incredibly passionate about the topics. My writing flowed naturally and I was grateful for it. I created digital products on Gumroad, I taught myself Canva, and learned about promoting my creations.

Family nature walks turned into wondrous adventures, and sparked also our nature walks with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi . We wrote a book about our Nature Walks Across Continents.

I want the book!

Clear Paths and Chosen Mountains

Endings are amazing because they can actually clear paths. I didn’t need to chase the badge of corporate approval anymore. Instead, I found myself doing watercolor sketches in coffee shops, or I wrote poetry born from real emotions that I finally had access to.

We started to go on European roadtrips with our three kids, and these travels were planned by us for our joy, not because we needed to show ourselves on social media. Actually, we rarely post our family photos online.

I built my self-esteem from within. It has been a messy process. I became more resilient, and the process is all mine. Now, I show this to my kids every day or try to. I teach them that endings aren’t losses. They’re space for your true start.

Mom was actually right the whole time, but I needed to understand the meaning behind her words. We can move mountains, but we can also choose which mountains to move. We can choose our mountains, and that’s extraordinary.

During this journey towards myself, I also muted my inner critic, the ego that kept talking back to me whenever I dared to make a different choice, which was somehow against social expectations.

As a mom of three small kids, I model this for them. We talk about the “stuck space” and how endings aren’t failures, but clearings. My low self-esteem didn’t vanish overnight. I’m still working on it. I’ve learned that overthinking what others might think about us can keep us paralyzed.

I chose to tune inward, deeply, to end what drained me, and beginnings started to follow naturally.

If you’re a parent and you agree with at least some of the things I expressed here, if you are sort of stuck in expectation, ask yourself:

What ending scares you most?

What if it’s the door to your real start?

If you’re stuck in the “what will they think?” loop, think about it: what is one ending that calls to you?

Your voice is probably waiting, like mine was.

I am so grateful you are here.

Originally published on Dancing Elephants Press.