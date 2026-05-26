FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

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Writer's Corner's avatar
Writer's Corner
3d

Dear Gabby, you are not alone. So many of us experience similar things on our journey to find ourselves, OUR truth. It's a natural journey, and it would be a bit less hard if we didn't compare ourselves to others so much. No one has walked in your shoes but you! If you have time I suggest you read my post from yesterday: "What will people think! A poem and a brief reflection". Have fun. With love, Maria

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Renee Shafer Lux's avatar
Renee Shafer Lux
3d

I don’t share my hopes and dreams until I’ve had some success- not even with my husband. I can start the scary thing, but if it doesn’t work out, I don’t want anyone to know I’ve struggled or failed. That’s got to end, but it feels so hard!

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