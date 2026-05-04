“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”

― Eckhart Tolle, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose

Oh how I remember those post-nap grumpies!

My toddler refused every game, every snack, every distraction. I would just hold him in my arms for a while.. Normally I’d pivot, offering a new activity, different room, something to shift the mood. We would even get outside, though that required more logistics.

On that day, though… nothing seemed to work.

I sat on the floor, without any plan. I noticed his line of cars, perfectly aligned, having serious conversations with each other.

“Hey kiddo, look! The red car’s telling the blue car about the racetrack. Do you want to make a racetrack out of cardboard and coloured pens?” I said almost quietly. I didn’t expect that he’d engage. It was just an idea I had seen on Pinterest the previous day.

I was only witnessing his world. Acknowledging the good already there and his imagination, fully alive.

He looked up. Grinned and his curls did a dance in the air as he jumped happily. Then the smile, the one that cracked my chest open with pure, simple happiness. I saw what was already abundant: his play, his toys, his pace.

Just sharing this nugget from my kitchen table today.



Happy Monday, dears!

My gift to you today:

Your Abundance Witness Game (free printable): [Gumroad link].