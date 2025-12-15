“Treat everyone with politeness and kindness, not because they are nice, but because you are.”

― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

I’ve been thinking about kindness a lot lately.

Imagine if every morning we didn’t need a cold shower to wake up, but jumped into a pool of kindness instead. Ok, I am not saying I take super cold showers per se, I do prefer a cup of coffee in the mornings instead. Or a brisk walk in the forest.

Anyway, I am thinking of a pool where kindness is real and refreshing, and you can soak in it with no expectations.

I realize kindness isn’t always easy to find or give.

Actually, sometimes, it feels like it needs to be earned. But what if it just came from within us, like a daily choice? One small act of kindness, no matter how simple, can ripple through our days and communities.

It’s okay to want more kindness in your life and to try to be kind even when it’s hard. That doesn’t make you naïve or weak, not at all. It makes you human.

Just sharing this nugget of a thought from my kitchen table today.

Happy Monday, dears!