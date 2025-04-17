Hey there,

Thank you for reading From My Kitchen Table! I welcome you with snacks, tea and coffee, and lemonades :) New subscribers are constantly joining the community, so I thought a quick guide to the publication would be a good idea. Thanks so much for being here while we explore the world of parenting, our journey of changes and learnings, and related topics.

You might find yourself in the following statements:

◡̈ You want to show up for your family and yourself

◡̈ You're craving more meaning, deeper connection, or maybe just a pocket of calm

◡̈ You sense your reactions sometimes feel older than your own life

◡̈ You carry stories from your family line that whisper through your parenting

◡̈ You might even hear a voice whispering, "Am I doing enough? Am I enough?"

You’re not alone.

I know, because I’m right there with you, figuring it out in the middle of messy living rooms, slow mornings, and the surprising beauty of ordinary days.

From My Kitchen Table: Stories We Carry

This is a space for parents and storytellers who want to understand the stories we carry from our familie. Most of the time we discuss, reflect, unpack how those patterns show up in our triggers, our parenting, and the cycles we want to change.

Here, you’ll find:

Stories We Carry: exploring intergenerational patterns, triggers, and family stories

Reflections on the psychology of motherhood and how our past shapes our parenting

Stories We Carry: a series that unpacks the intergenerational stories, triggers, and patterns that shape how we parent

Honest, heartfelt stories from real family life—including the hard, the healing, and the intergenerational

Writing prompts to unpack your family line and notice your patterns

Notes about therapy from the perspective of a passionate learner and observer (I’m not a psychotherapist, just someone fascinated by how we heal and grow)

I’m Gabby.

I'm a writer, mother of three, and student of the stories we carry.

Therapy, creative self-discovery, and understanding how family histories echo through generations are my deepest fascinations. I write honestly about my own experiences from my kitchen table, always from a personal perspective.

Here’s what you can expect:

**Free subscribers** get weekly letters from my kitchen table: Stories We Carry essays, reflections, prompts, and favorite resources.

**Paid subscribers** ("Campfire Circle") get everything above PLUS:

✨ **Full Stories We Carry series + Psychology of Motherhood book chapters**

✨ **Monthly Campfire Conversations** (live/recorded) where we talk through the stories, triggers, and patterns

✨ **Digital guides + journal prompts** to unpack your family line

✨ **All podcasts + bonus audio reflections**

✨ **Access to digital products** (workbooks, mini-courses)

✨ **Coffee chats + higher-touch connection**

If you are stopping by in Budapest, give me a shout. I might be able to meet you in person. Even if you live somewhere else in Hungary, we could organize something. :) If you follow our travels, we might actually meet along the way.

My promise:

There will be typos, snack crumbs, and likely the sound of kids in the background (when I rarely attempt those lives). There will also be warmth, honesty, humor, and community. This is a space for real stories—yours, mine, and all the messy, beautiful places in between. I try to podcast when I am home alone and there is no extra noise to interfere. But sometimes that cannot be helped.🤷‍♀️

Come as you are. Share if you wish. Find what helps you grow.

I’m so glad you found your way to my kitchen table.

Pour a cup and join the conversation—I’d love to hear your story.

Our Campfire Community

Join our daily chat threads (all subscribers) + monthly paid Campfire Conversations where we go deeper into the Stories We Carry themes.

These are smaller, intimate spaces to:

Share what resonates from the essays

Notice patterns in your own family line

Ask questions about triggers and cycles

In the future: live/video Campfire sessions. Paid subscribers get priority access + higher-touch connection as our circle grows.

Support

I hope to make From My Kitchen Table my full-time work to allow me to have more flexibility and experience more freedom to travel with my kids. My dream is to teach my kids about the world as we travel and visit places touched by history, art and memorable experiences.

From My Kitchen Table is my work of passion and love, among pockets of time I try to find while also caring for three little humans (who are growing as we blink), doing my freelance work, and all the daily chores I can to support my family.

However, if you have the means and desire and are looking for ways to support From My Kitchen Table, please visit my support page. I offer several different options for supporting my writing here. Your support fuels more Stories We Carry essays, Campfire Conversations, and the Psychology of Motherhood book.

If you enjoy what you find here, I’d be thrilled if you shared it with a friend.

We’re all finding our way, together.

Start here ⤦

˗ˏˋ ♡ ˎˊ˗

˗ˏˋ ♡ ˎˊ˗

: ̗̀➛ Growing Through Parenting (and Everything Else)

: ̗̀➛ My Journey and Transformation

: ̗̀➛ Resources and Guides I create for You

Thanks for letting me take up a little space in your inbox and in your journey.

You are enough, and your story matters here.