FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Aug 22, 2025

What a wonderful place you have created here Gabby

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1 reply by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
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Aaliya
4d

Dear Gabriella,

I love the gentleness of your words and the beauty of your message. I can tell what a lovely kind soul you are 🙏🏼♥️

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1 reply by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
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