Weaving Connections Across Continents—the Power of Nature and Story

We had a wonderful conversation with Ceylan from OBA about our book, Weaving Connections: Nature Walks Across Continents.

Nature Walks Across Continents is a book that brings a discussion of nature, life, poetry, art, recipes, parenting, photography, gardening, and creativity to your doorstep. The conversation is between the two authors, Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, and people who have logged into our nature walk live sessions. Nature is part of our everyday life. This book fosters the connection between nature and humanity. The authors share the joy of being outdoors in multiple countries between the United States and Europe. They visit parks, beaches, rivers, and forests across continents, and share tips on what works for them in life to stay connected. The conversations are in real time with small edits for the book’s readability. The two women authors share their love of connection and nature with each other and their audience, with love and empathy.

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi was born in Hungary, and now she resides in the United States. She is an ever-evolving author, artist, and publisher. Gabriella enjoys bringing communities together and supporting each other to protect humanity and nature. She is a creative soul who thinks outside the box.

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár (Gabby) was born in Romania and now lives in Hungary. She is a multipassionate creative and connector of people. Gabby worked in international business before motherhood inspired her freelance path. Now a parenting coach and writer, is helping families thrive through worldschooling, nature walks, and travel.

image by Gabriella Korosi

