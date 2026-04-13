“But feelings can't be ignored, no matter how unjust or ungrateful they seem.” ― Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl

Motherhood reveals emotions we didn’t know we had. I am thinking of those raw, daily flashes that catch me off guard, and perhaps you too.

That “irritated” huh, are you kidding me?, when toys scatter again? Doesn’t it all feel useless at some point? Why make order when it all gets messed up anyway?

Often it’s “overwhelmed by endless small demands.” Endless it might seem, but then the years pass so quickly, hurriedly to succumb us to our senses again.

The sigh when they won’t listen, toddlers, preteens, teenagers…

“My needs feel invisible today.”

Are these storms to battle, really? They are waves of presence, realizations flowing through us, magical pourings of ourselves into this existence.

They rise, crest, then soften. And we do to…eventually, if we allow ourselves to experience these emotions as they are.