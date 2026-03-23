“Yes, but it’s, you know—every year, you’re all, ‘March! This is going to be great! Start of spring!’ But it’s definitely not, right? Because there will be a weird, freak snowstorm, and it’s like winter’s started all over. Unexpected things happen in March.”

― Kate Clayborn, Love Lettering

We love the promise of March. We talked about it yesterday in a wonderful discussion with Harriet C. and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi.

March seeps through our pores if we dare to pause. It talks of fresh starts, spring’s whisper, a new beginning after winter’s hibernation.

However, just like Kate Clayborn says in Love Lettering, it throws us unexpected changes as well. A freak snowstorm, and suddenly winter’s back, unexpected and cold again. In Romania, we expect these weather changes in spring, as the old, old woman takes off one of her eight clothes one by one each day during the first 8 days of March.

Motherhood, womanhood, it’s the same wild rhythm of unexpected stuff. I've learned to adapt best over the past ten years, since I became a mom.

You gear up for the next phase, thinking, “This is it, smoother sailing! For sure the baby days were the hardest.” Then life hits with its March surprises: moody three-year-olds, tantrums in preteen years (already?!), then of course the teen years (we’re not there yet), empty-nest, of which we know nothing yet ourselves, or that sudden ache of joy when they need you again.

It’s not linear progress. Life is like that with ups and downs. It might sound cliché. It’s really the in-between storms that shape us. Going through it all, a mix of storms and sunny days, we learn resilience, presence, and the beauty of adapting. Being a parent, a mother, teaches us these, if we are ready for this phase.

I’m not referring to any perfection. There is no prediction here, like predicting the weather in March. Because it cannot be predicted. Life is a flow. When we take parenting as a flow, we feel it deeply, we manage to connect with our kids and spouse in a real way—with our kids, ourselves, the mess of it all.

Love and weather every season.

Just sharing this nugget from my Budapest kitchen table (with a cappuccino and a Ceylon cinnamon tea on my desk).

Happy Monday, dears!