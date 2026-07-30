There is a moment most days when I feel the stress rising. When my Garmin watch still worked I could track this moment on the stats in the Garmin app. This summer I became aware of the stress much faster.

We were tired in a way that didn’t fully go away, we even called it our tired summer. There was so much heat that stayed even at night, due to the heatwaves in the South of France. Later, in Alsace, church bells were ringing every 15 minutes day and night! (yes, during the night as well, flawlessly). Time was being marked continuously, whether we wanted the church bells to or not. The bells reinforced the idea that God was always there, watching. Could you live with that thought?

So, anyway, there was always some noise that we were not used to but entered our days. Moreover, we couldn’t really rest in all the beds we slept in, depending on the AirBnb we were staying in.

We were alone with the children for weeks, moving, learning, holding everything together as we do when we worldschool on our long road trips. It’s usually all really beautiful in theory, but relentless in practice. We would not change it for the world, but it’s interesting to reflect back and learn what we could do better next time.

During these sessions of reflection (often late at night when I couldn’t sleep), I noticed something about myself that I didn’t like to admit.

I was getting so easily triggered the whole summer.

Meanwhile, the children were doing what children do when everyone is a little too close for too long. They were fighting over small things. Trying to catch our attention at the exact moment we were trying to plan our days or just taking a moment of quiet (ha! as if :). They were pulling at us while we were planning the day or standing over dinner. It’s not that we don’t give them boundaries or telling them our needs, but there are such times, and it’s inevitable. We are raising wild strong kids, not statues.

I could feel the stress physically, starting low, somewhere in my stomach, and rising upward. Like an actual movement, imagine a wave building inside my body, climbing toward my chest, my throat, my head.

Sometimes, before the wave spilled over, and foaming, I would try to name it out loud.

“I am tired,” I would tell my kids. “I have very little patience. As much as a grain of sand.”

They would look at me with their big eyes, in wonder, as if trying to understand the size of my feeling. And usually they did, but it only lasted for a few moments. They are children and time looks different for them, right?

Soon enough, another disagreement would start. One of the littles would show a strong opinion. There would be a collision of needs, usually between the middle kid and another one.

I still got angry occasionally, unless I could accept it and found a way to get them outside doing something fun. I think my reaction was very human, my tiredness did leave traces behind. I used sometimes a sharp tone. I was noticing somehow halfway out of my body the reaction that comes too fast.

Afterwards, I felt emptiness, guilt. I wanted to have reacted differently or not reacted at all. I was in a sort of limbo, you know.

There were moments when I almost resisted the whole experience. I was thinking that this “holiday” did not feel like rest at all. Traveling with three children, moving through places, holding five different rhythms, five different expectations of what this time should be, well it is beautiful, but it is also a lot.

We were both feeling it, hubby also.

Sometimes I would be in the kitchen, making soup, putting things away, still inside the movement of the day, while he was lying down, resting after hours of driving. I was envious. I would feel that tightness again. I was also tired, and there didn’t seem to be space for both of us to rest at the same time. He was resting after 6 hours of driving, and I was still doing things. There was no right and wrong here. We were together and we always managed to find ways to be closer, especially in such times.

So in the middle of all this, small moments would open.

One of the children would come close and say they loved me. Or ask me to play. Or remind me, in the simplest way, that laughing is still available.

So we went to the sea. Gosh, and this was probably the best for everyone! Lucky us, our place was always close to the sea or the ocean.

It was also a kind of survival to just take all the sand toys, water balls and towels, kids excited each time. We always stayed longer than we usually would agree in the beginning, often until sunset around 9:30 pm. We entered the water many times.

In previous years, I used to be the one on the shore, lying on the sand, watching more than entering, playing with the baby in the sand. I was afraid of the water. Since I’ve been learning to swim again at home, and maybe because I needed somewhere for all that rising energy to go, things changed a lot this summer.

In the water, something changed and I was awfully aware of it and feeling the space with all my senses.

I was learning to release the stress, no more suppressing it. Working with it. Breathing out more consciously, feeling how each exhale softened the tightness, little by little. The movement helped on its own . I could feel the resistance of the water, the rhythm of swimming, my wet hair softened also in the salty Mediterranean. I was also aware of what I was doing, like a therapy of sorts. I allowed the stress to move through, instead of holding it all in place.

This movement in the sea became something we did together as a family. It started with me alone, then I encouraged the children to run through the water, to push against it, to feel it with their whole bodies. I explained the resistance and how it helped our muscles and our mood.

They loved it immediately. There was laughter, splashing, pure wild energy that didn’t need to be managed.

I remember also their eyes —you know, wide, curious — how they were watching me stay in the water, longer, loving it, laughing loudly. They were probably seeing a version of me they didn’t expect. I wanted to be the mom in the water, not like the women before me, who would wait nicely on the towel, laying in the sun, getting tanned to perfection, in the heat, roasted thougths.

Around us, the sea kept moving. It was vast and steady. The seagulls were circling and lowering themselves towards the sea, loud and insistent, the same kind of noise I had been resisting on land, but somehow different here. In the water, the wave inside me could meet something bigger and I was grateful. For a while, it didn’t need to be smaller, I was not forcing it. I wanted to release it and it could finally go to the depths of the sea.

I’m learning now, in this beautiful and natural way, that holding stress means making space for it without letting it take over everything else.

The sea helps of course, but usually I am at the kitchen counter. So a deep breath helps a lot. I keep naming it out if needed, that I have only a grain of patience left. I don’t think I am perfect and this is not about perfection. I still snap and obviously there are days when it gets tougher or others when it’s easier. Stress still rises, waves and wonder are making me feel it move through me. So I learned to hold it, even if only for a moment at a time.

At the end of the day, when the children are finally asleep, we sit together with hubby in the quiet we have both been craving, out on the balcony or in the living room and remember that we are in this together and loving each other. Still tired, but sometimes less so. We are still choosing this lovely thing we built together and we love talking about it all and creating new memories.

Thank you for reading. I appreciate you.

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