FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE - Woman & Root essays

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE - Woman & Root essays

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
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So beautiful Gabby thank you for sharing these amazing experiences. It is difficult to be there all the time with no rest. I am glad you had some release and fun at the sea.

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