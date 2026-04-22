FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

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Writer's Corner's avatar
Writer's Corner
2d

When we carry our own childhood with us it's not always easy to be a mother. You need not be perfect, but you need to be aware. You, Gaby, reflect and you stopped yourself from acting out and you were willing to learn and to change. I was traumatized by my upbringing, my mother acted out her fury way to much and never realized what it did to me. I became good at being the good and reliable daughter and later I became a bit of control freak. We have our survival strategies. Control is one of them. That's healed now, but I recognize the mechanisms when reading your article. It's valuable for others to have your experiences to compare with. Thanks to internet we have access to so much info that we need to stay on top of our challenges. Love, Maria

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
2d

Beautiful Gabby. It is wonderful to be able to recognize those moments and look at them from a different perspective and the perspective of a child as well. I try to distence as well and say will this matter a year from now or 10 years from now. You are an amazing women and mom. None of us have it all figured it out. It is great to self reflect and get help and support when we need it.

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