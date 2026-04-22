The moment was small, but my body reacted like it was not. It was mid-morning, and I was trying to get us ready for a doctor's checkup. My second baby was still half dressed, and I was preparing to put the baby into the stroller. My older child, little J, was around two or three years old and suddenly did not want to get dressed. He did not seem to care that we were running late, or that I could already see the whole morning slipping out of my hands.

And that was it. That was enough to set something off in me.

I could immediately picture what would happen next: we would be late, I would be the reason, and somehow this would become my fault. I did not know how to stay calm in that moment. I did not understand why something so ordinary could make me feel so out of control, but it did. The room felt heavy. It felt like it was pushing in on me. Everything around me seemed burdened by something invisible, and so was I.

What I felt first was rage.

Not a clean, reasonable kind of anger, but something hotter and more desperate than that. I wanted to scream. I wanted to explain everything, to make it make sense, to get everyone moving, to make the moment obey me. But underneath that urge was something even more helpless. I felt like I could not do this anymore. Why me? Why now? Are you kidding me? The words were in my head before I could stop them.

What I really wanted was to vanish.

I wanted to take a break from the pressure, from the need to hold the whole morning together, from the feeling that it was always me who had to keep track of the time, make sure we were ready, make sure we were on time, make sure nothing fell apart. I felt trapped inside the role of the responsible one, the one who had to manage everything, and I hated how quickly that role could turn me into someone I did not want to be.

My two littles around the time this story unfolded… what actually started my healing process, my realization that I needed some help to heal parts of myself. I owe it all to my kids, who have been teaching me so much about myself and the world through their eyes.

My older child looked small to me in that moment. Misunderstood. Puzzled. Innocent. He was crying, and I could feel that he did not understand why I was acting out. Maybe he even felt scared by me. That thought hurt more than the original frustration. It made my shame rise. It made me want to cry and hide at the same time.

And I did feel shame. Deep shame. The kind that makes you want to disappear into yourself and pretend you are not the one who just lost control. It felt familiar too, which was almost the worst part. It felt like something I had known before, back when I was little and could not name it yet. Back then, I was not listened to. My needs, even when they felt very important to me, seemed less important than the needs of the adults around me. I felt diminished. Made smaller. My ideas and dreams were treated like they mattered less than whatever was more practical, more serious, more tangible.

As a child, I learned that I had to grow up quickly. I had to become serious. I had to be good. I had to study. I had to reach something. I had to make something of myself. I had to do what I was told. That pressure lived in me long before this morning ever happened. It showed up in my body as clenched fists, pain in my stomach, anticipation, fear. It showed up as a kind of tightening, as if the world would become dangerous if I did not stay alert and responsible enough.

No wonder time became such a fixation for me.

I thought I could control it. I thought if I stayed ahead of it, if I kept everything on track, if I made sure we were never late, then I could keep something else from happening too. I think that was the illusion: that control would keep me safe from the helplessness I felt as a child. But control is damaging, even when it comes in subtle forms, even when it is only about words told, about emotional pressure, about being made to feel that your worth depends on obeying, achieving, or keeping up.

That is what therapy helped me see more clearly. At some point, I started to understand that my obsession with time was not really about time. It was about fear. It was about shame. It was about the part of me that still believed I had to manage everything in order to deserve peace. And maybe even more than that, it was about my mother and about the way she held urgency, lateness, and obedience in a way that made me feel small. Too small to argue. Too small to slow down. Too small to trust my own pace.

That realization changed something in me.

I could see, little by little, that my child was not the problem. He was a child. He was doing what children do. He was not trying to attack me. He was not trying to disrespect me. He was simply living in his own small world, one where time is not yet the heavy, loaded thing it becomes for adults. My child was offering love unconditionally, and I was the one adding conditions to our relationship. That truth was hard to face, but it was also freeing.

Because once I could see it, I could begin to do something different.

Now, when I feel that rush rising in me, I try to distance myself from the situation just long enough to ask what is really important in that moment. I try to kneel down to my child’s level and see him in his wholeness, and to remember the love we share. I try to come back to the truth that love matters more than the triggering need for control. I try to remember that I do not need to do it all. That I can ask for help. That I am enough even when I am not managing everything perfectly.

That is the sentence I would want to hear from someone if I were still that small girl:

You are enough. You do not need to do it all. Ask for help.

I think that is what I am still learning now. Not how to be perfect, not how to never lose my temper, not how to eliminate every trigger. But how to see myself before I react. How to be patient. How to show love instead of impatience and rage. How to heal the part of me that still believes control will save me.

I used to think this was only about getting dressed and being late for an appointment. But it was never only that. It was about the old burden of having to be the one who keeps time, keeps order, keeps everything from falling apart. It was about a child who learned that being small meant being unsafe and an adult who is now learning that love does not require fear.

And maybe that is the whole work.

Not becoming someone who never gets triggered, but becoming someone who can recognize the trigger before it turns into harm. Someone who can say: “This is old. This is not only now.” Someone who can stay with herself long enough to choose love."

That is why I made the journal. Because sometimes we need a gentle place to pause, name the pattern, and notice what our reactions are really asking of us. If this kind of reflection speaks to you, too, I turned it into a workbook called Mapping Your Family Triggers.

It is a way of sitting with what rises, without turning away from yourself.

I feel strongly that by voicing these shadows—mid-chaos, mid-motherhood—I've freed something for the women before me, the ones who carried silence instead of stories. This is Stories We Carry in real time: my three kids see a mom who chooses peace over perfection, not because I’ve mastered it, but because I’m learning to name the old patterns before they take the wheel. Do you hear a deeper story stirring in your bones, asking to be held? Some truths want to surface, not stay buried. Journal yours here or join our Campfire Conversations, our safe space to heal without breaking what we love. 🪵

I am so grateful you’re here. Thank you for being, for taking the time to comment and connect.

If you feel generous, Buy me a coffee, and let’s chat. I will be at my kitchen table preparing good food, some cookies, and my journal, ready for scribbles and doodles.

With Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest I usually meet in person in downtown Budapest and we share stories on many topics over coffee and croissants. If you’re in Budapest and part of my community, let’s meet up in person!

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