I started out as a mother “on top of things.” Or so I believed it at the time. It feels like centuries ago. The women before me have been with me from the beginning.

I used to think this meant something loud and visible. I had this picture in my mind made up from Insta photos and Pinterest color-coded calendars, perfectly folded drawers á la Marie Kondo. Basically, a picture about having everything under control. Most influencer moms wore makeup, and their kids wore lovely, beige, minimalistic, clean outfits at all times.

With three children, I’ve learned it’s something completely different. Being on top of stuff does not necessarily mean spotless and shiny. It’s rather about finding a rhythm. It took me some time, but I somehow managed to set up a small system that holds us together, even on chaotic days.

Surprisingly, this didn’t start with organization. Before even starting to build a process, I needed to heal parts of myself. I did go with the flow, feeling the need deeply in my bones first, like a strong drive. I felt like it was my duty to do something about all the inherited intergenerational blocks and traumas that were making me collapse every day into a pile of worries and contradictions.

Managing three children’s schedules plus our family’s, including wardrobes and meals, has nothing to do with perfection. However, reducing friction here and there is possible.

In our home, we manage a few things that work pretty well for us. Perhaps you will get inspired.

First of all, planning goes into a calendar in the kitchen. That’s where we plan our trips, weekends, kids’ extracurriculars, common and separate programs. These are spread out, not too tight, to allow flexibility as much as possible. We adapt, they are not all set in stone (or on paper). It works well for us. When it comes to the more detailed bits, we plan one week ahead or two, it depends. School events, activities, and weather all change too quickly. We usually adapt, because life is all about adapting to the chaos and turning it into flow.

We usually adapt, because life is all about adapting to the chaos and turning it into flow.

The clothes are a fun part that requires their own chapter. In our house, each child has in their wardrobes only items that fit now and match the season we are in. This simplifies things a lot! They can choose their own outfits and are ready pretty quickly by themselves in the mornings. That means that I need to frequently check the clothes they have outgrown and make sure they have the next sizes available. I do this every three months, usually. And no, I don’t have this in my calendar as a special activity; I just go with the flow as it’s part of our lives.

Laundry would also deserve a full chapter in itself! My style is pretty efficient. I do small, frequent laundry cycles instead of letting it pile up. We don’t have space for piles of laundry clothes anyway. In our family, I usually need to do two loads a day during the week. This way, during weekends I might not have to do any laundry. We usually travel around the country or meet friends on weekends anyway. For us, two loads a day may keep the overwhelm away. That’s my conclusion based on years of trials and error for our family.

I used to be obsessed, running around like an obsessed person. I used to believe that voice in my head with all my heart. “We women can do it all. We can manage everything.”

Well, managing everything at once was not the solution in my case. It was leading to burnout, and I have lost myself in the process. Always caring for others first and never reaching out to care for myself. Always putting others first, rarely, if ever, saying no to anyone. Always trying to do it all myself, instead of asking for help.

The real shift came when I learned that there was another way to be. And that it was ok to relearn how to be myself. Therapy helped me a lot with this. It’s been a long journey, but so worth it!

I learned to prioritize breaks for myself, to do little things when I can, and not blame myself if I couldn’t do something quickly enough. So I built some micro-systems. I even put this on our fridge as a reminder.

Laundry has a rhythm.

Clothes have a place. (I made sure things could fit and that mountains of clothes were not all over, pilled and ready to crumble my being).

Schedules have a weekly reset. (I learned to be flexible and open to new experiences too.)

Nothing is perfect, and when we are adaptable, everything becomes easier.

With three kids, we were looking for ease instead of perfection.

Created by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár in Canva Pro

So this is us, a family of five, looking for ease instead of perfection.

I’m starting to turn these systems into a simple digital guide for moms who want to stay ahead of clothes, sizes, and clutter without becoming a minimalist overnight or losing themselves again.

If this speaks to you, stay close and give me a shout in the comments. I’ll be sharing more soon. Subscribe to my newsletter to get this type of essay in your inbox and all the extra perks.

Thank you for reading!

This piece was originally published on Dancing Elephants Press.