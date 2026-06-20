"The Inheritance I Didn't Choose" + Free Workbook + June&July Circle Theme

Dear Rooted Women.

Welcome to our June&July Campfire Conversation.

This month’s theme is: The Inheritance I Didn’t Choose

We’re exploring the stories, patterns, and traumas we absorbed before we had words for them — and the new paths we’re creating instead. I am so curious what you think of all these.. and also, if there is any specific thought that sticks and lingers more than others.

Listen to the audio above :)

Each episode in the Campfire is free until the next one drops. Wanna listen or watch all?

You know what to do, details below.

Join our community, a safe space to share stories and discuss in our more private spaces online or at real-life meet-ups in Budapest.

જ⁀➴ ♡

Download the free workbook: click here

Join the paid chat thread: I’ve posted a chat thread for paid members only where you can share your reflections, read each other’s stories, and hold space together. [link to paid post]

Go deeper with the full Stories I Carry journal prompts series + the upcoming Quiet Summer Pack.

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE exists because of your generous support. If you have the means, please consider upgrading to a paid sponsorship.

You will get access to the current unfolding series on the stories we carry, woman&roots, exclusive perks, one coffee chat with me, and become part of the VIP Campfire Conversations. I appreciate you anyway! 🙏

I set up some payment tiers for my newsletter starting at as little as twenty five a year. These will be available until I reach 100 paid subscribers. Afterwards, I might make some changes. Once you use these tiers, your plan remains unchanged.

I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m looking forward to sharing more thoughts with you next time.

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