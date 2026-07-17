It’s summer, and the stories we carry rise to the surface again, like waves.

I feel it in the season before I can explain it. Maybe it has to do with the heat or the longer days. Somehow, life opens outward and asks to be lived right away more than managed.

Children spend a lot of time outside, people are gathering for barbecues or family festivals, we travel, we go on trails. And oh, the green, so many nuances of green everywhere. If we look closer, the green might get dusty, as rain is not so present anymore and draught sets in.

Underneath it all, the old stories begin to move again too, stirring as we add new ingredients like in a soup. Family stories, personal stories, cultural stories, the ones about who I should be, how I should show up, what a good life is supposed to look like.

Sometimes that movement is like a flow.

Sometimes it feels like pressure, or like weights.

When that happens, I tend to disappear a little. Just enough to step away from the noise, from the pressure to be visible, from the endless small obligations of staying in motion for other people’s eyes. People may call that inconsistency if I am offline for more than a week or so. I call it life.

I call it noticing that I am carrying too much. It took me a long time to learn how and when to stop, to allow myself space and the freedom to be. It took me years of therapy. I am still unraveling the layers, and perhaps this is what life means: to take off what doesn’t serve us (if possible… hopefully it is possible more than not).

There are seasons when I have less energy, less ease, less willingness to keep performing the shape of myself. In those moments, I do not need more output, definitely not to be glued to any screens. That’s when I mostly need space. Quiet. A trail to walk on. Trees. Air. Time to hear my own thoughts without much interference (if any).

Offline is where I can feel myself again. Usually, it equals the forest.

The forest is complex, definitely never empty, forever evolving, teaching, listening, healing. It is my place of reordering my thoughts, my hopes, my feelings, somehow softening my stance. My nervous system relaxes while I notice all the nuances of green around me. The forest is where I remember that I love to live beyond all the schedules and obligations. I don’t want to be constantly available to everyone.

I feel it deeply in my soul that I am meant to be a person who is outside, who is with the people she loves, who is moved by light and green and long walks and real conversation.

So when I come back online, I come back differently.

I come back with ideas. With energy. With a kind of brightness that makes sense to me now, because I know where it came from.

Nature charges me. So does connection. I need to be away from the noise to make room for something more honest to rise as myself, truly.

I am trying not to cling too tightly to the old stories, but make new ones. My new stories tend to have more air in them, surely more presence than ever before. Because I allow more room for joy and for the parts of me that only become visible when I stop trying to keep up.

So if I disappear for a while, it is often because I am returning to the deeper current.

And if I come back full of ideas and life, that is not a contradiction.

That is the whole point.

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