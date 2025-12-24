Still hunting for a meaningful Christmas present? Here is a festive Nature Gift Idea
Trust me, you will love it! I can't wait to get your reviews on this one PLUS an OFFER inside
In Weaving Connections: Nature Walks Across Continents, Gabriella and I chat live from U.S. and European forests, gardens or beaches about recipes sparked by riverside hikes and parenting tips. It’s a book perfect for friends craving real connection during the winter season.
Grab the book now on Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, or Smashwords before the holidays end: Apple, B&N, Smashwords. Let me know in the comments or DM with a printscreen of your receipt, and you get 6 months free comp to my newsletter.
The book is also available in print and audio versions.
Who's weaving connections this season? 🌲🎄
Happy Holidays to you all!
Gabby and Gabriella
What a great gift. Walking in nature no matter where you are. I hope you will enjoy our connection book walking across continents.