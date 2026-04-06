Hey dears,

I told you last time I’d come back with Part 2. Here we are.

The complaining issue has been circling my kitchen table for a while now, literally. Ever since it became clear to me during my therapy years that I needed to somehow accept that complaining is sometimes needed. I needed to learn how to do it.

I grew up being taught to always be happy and never complain because there were people who had a lot less than us and we needed to be grateful for the little we had. Oh, and guess what? I have married in a family where the women complain A LOT! I was amazed. Even the culture is different in this way. People here know how to complain about everything.

Well, I’m still turning this over, one essay at a time. That’s how therapeutic writing is for me.

So, last week I shared Aurelius’s line:

“Don’t be overheard complaining about life. Not even to yourself.”

And yet… there’s something else in me that knows now:

Complaining is not always the problem.

Venting as a tool to communicate stuff, it can be a kind of release. It’s advisable to sometimes let the pressure out before it turns into resentment. Why do we sometimes think it’s easier to bottle things down? The bitterness that accumulates eventually seeps into how we look at our kids, our partners, our work.

So, in this case, really, healthy venting is like opening a window in a stuffy room. Get some air and release the thoughts that bother you.. in a safe space, if possible. Highly advisable.

You don’t keep the window open forever.

You just let the air move through for a moment.

It might be:

a quick voice note to yourself while you’re doing the dishes,

an honest message to one friend who won’t judge,

a sentence in your journal that starts with “Today I’m so tired of…”

You name the feeling, maybe you even let it sound ugly, and then you let it pass. There are no rules about what you can write in your journal.

The real problem isn’t the venting itself. Only if you get into a complaining loop. That’s when the complaint starts to become a story you tell yourself over and over, until it feels like the only truth. That’s when the ego is stronger and keeps you in the made-up box of (limiting) beliefs:

“Everything is always hard. I’m always overwhelmed. It never gets easier.”

You see? That’s not processing. I used to have similar thoughts postpartum, after our second baby was born. I kept rehearsing a version of myself I didn’t want to live inside. I blamed postpartum, but I also knew I needed some help to solve this and some other deeper layers.

In time, almost to myself, I’ve been trying a rule that seems to work:

Vent once, then pivot.

Just sharing this nugget from my kitchen table today.

Happy Monday, dears!