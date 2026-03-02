“Patience, I find, is highly correlated with love.”

― Neel Burton, Heaven and Hell: The Psychology of the Emotions

Some days, it all feels like waiting for an endless rain shower to stop. There used to be many toddler tantrums in our home. Now we got school kids’ tantrums and plenty of mud-caked boots after hikes in the forest.

Suddenly, I feel my kids’ warm hand slipping into mine on a sun-dappled forest path. I hear them giggling at a wagging-tailed dog and asking with their eyes if they can pet the cute dog.

Beauty is blooming right after the chaos. We do live in a chaotic world, there’s no doubt about it. Still, if we pay attention, we can see a flicker of beauty in the middle of the macro storm.

I’ve learned this with my three littles.

Looking back at myself, keeping it to my immediate surroundings and thinking what little things I can contrbute with to spread a little kindness, a little beauty.

Because if I zoom out too much, then the wars and deception stare back, daringly.

The fatigue crashes like a wave, doubts are still often whispering deep down, questioning if I’m truly enough. I take a pause to breathe. I read in my nook, I recharge with the tools that I have around me, simple things. Presence turns into heart-melting wins, like my kids’ focused little brows as we sketch wildflowers together.

It all swirls, just like the coloured pencils on paper. Patience that it all keeps together, we can keep it together, our small family and our love. Because love doesn’t rush to fix anything, it simply stays, and it helps us be and to become.

We don’t have to perfect it all. Showing up, one breath at a time, is the real nurture. My kids teach me dsily how important it is to be present, with them, with myself, and together. Patience isn’t passive, it turns out. It’s love in action.

Just sharing this nugget from my kitchen table today.

Happy Monday, dears!