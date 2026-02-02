“Let everything happen to you

Beauty and terror

Just keep going

No feeling is final.”

― Rainer Maria Rilke

Some days, motherhood feels like a spilled cold coffee at breakfast. There can be toddler meltdown in the shop, or outside in the puddles, then suddenly their tiny hand in yours on a forest walk, and laughing at a dog who wants to play. Beauty right after the storm, just because I don’t like the word “terror,” necessarily. Moreover, there is beauty in a storm, too.

I’ve learned this with my three littles.

The exhaustion sometimes hits me like a wave. The doubts about whether I’m enough are still there at the odd times. The quiet wins when we read together are making my heart melt, and then those focused little heads when we sketch wildflowers. It all crashes in, but nothing sticks forever.

We don’t have to fix it all. Somehow, I feel it’s enough even to keep showing up. To breathe through the hard moments, because that is what life is made of, too. To hold the soft moments close, because they are so precious.

My kids are teaching me presence, one day at a time, one moment, and connection and gesture at a time.

Just sharing this nugget of a thought from my kitchen table today.

Happy Monday, dears!