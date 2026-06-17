FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE - Woman & Root essays

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE - Woman & Root essays

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE - Woman & Root essays
From my kitchen table Podcast
Music is my poetry / Creative Writing DEP Prompt
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Music is my poetry / Creative Writing DEP Prompt

Wednesdays with Gabby
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Jun 17, 2026

Hello dears,

Please find below the Creative Writing Workshop with Dancing Elephants Press on the topic of Healing Music:

Dancing Elephants Press
Creative Writing: Healing Music
Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join me for my next live video in the app…
Listen now
10 months ago · 12 likes · 1 comment · Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

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