Kitchen Table Wisdom: Nourishing Families in 2026
Stories We Carry - Campfire Circle - Intergenerational Healing
Two years ago, I wrote about unearthing wisdom from our family stories. Today, Stories We Carry is alive and has become my flagship series connecting your bones to your grandparents’ footsteps.
🪵 What’s Live Now ( 2 Essays + Campfire)
- [The First Daughter Isn’t Born. She’s Called]
Jacqueline’s Tatra Mountains grandfather crossed to Ellis Island 1906—just an umbrella. The call across generations we can’t ignore.
- [The Firstborn Watches from the Doorway] (NEW)
Little J (2yo) clutches the doorframe as baby M cries in my arms. Postpartum crash. My screams echoing my mother. Love that expands, doesn’t divide.
“Mother’s love expands, with each baby, it doesn’t divide.” — GT
🪵 Campfire Circle (8 Spots Left)
Monthly safe space for parents unpacking these generational truths.
First Conversation drops this week
Stories like Jacqueline’s Tatra journey + little J’s doorway grief
Your story belongs here, too
The Journey Continues
From The Inheritance of Silence (2024) → Stories We Carry (2026).
Next: Grandparents’ World War footsteps. Intergenerational traumas are still whispering in our parenting. We walk these healing paths together.
The Inheritance of Silence
(Where this began)
This Space Holds
🏠 [START HERE] (Pinned roadmap)
📖 Parenting Psychology (Mirror Effect, Resilience)
📜 The Stories We Carry (Intergenerational Healing through storytelling)
✈️ Travel with 3 (our family of 5 worldschooling in Europe)
📕Gabby’s Book Club (books that I review from a motherhood perspective)
FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE is a reader-supported Substack.
Your stories make this real, we connect and heal together as parents, grandparents, parents to be.
🪵8 Campfire spots left. First come, first served.
Thank you for being here 🙏
Written by Gabby in April 2026