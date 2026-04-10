Two years ago, I wrote about unearthing wisdom from our family stories. Today, Stories We Carry is alive and has become my flagship series connecting your bones to your grandparents’ footsteps.

🪵 What’s Live Now ( 2 Essays + Campfire)

- [The First Daughter Isn’t Born. She’s Called]

Jacqueline’s Tatra Mountains grandfather crossed to Ellis Island 1906—just an umbrella. The call across generations we can’t ignore.

- [The Firstborn Watches from the Doorway] (NEW)

Little J (2yo) clutches the doorframe as baby M cries in my arms. Postpartum crash. My screams echoing my mother. Love that expands, doesn’t divide.

Little J playing with his toy cars, summer 2018

“Mother’s love expands, with each baby, it doesn’t divide.” — GT

🪵 Campfire Circle (8 Spots Left)

Monthly safe space for parents unpacking these generational truths.

First Conversation drops this week

Stories like Jacqueline’s Tatra journey + little J’s doorway grief

Your story belongs here, too

Join 8 spots left →

The Journey Continues

From The Inheritance of Silence (2024) → Stories We Carry (2026).

Next: Grandparents’ World War footsteps. Intergenerational traumas are still whispering in our parenting. We walk these healing paths together.

The Inheritance of Silence

(Where this began)

This Space Holds

🏠 [START HERE] (Pinned roadmap)

📖 Parenting Psychology (Mirror Effect, Resilience)

📜 The Stories We Carry (Intergenerational Healing through storytelling)

✈️ Travel with 3 (our family of 5 worldschooling in Europe)

📕Gabby’s Book Club (books that I review from a motherhood perspective)

✍️ Prompts + 🧵 Journey notes

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE is a reader-supported Substack.

Your stories make this real, we connect and heal together as parents, grandparents, parents to be.

🪵8 Campfire spots left. First come, first served.

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Thank you for being here 🙏

Written by Gabby in April 2026

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