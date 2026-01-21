FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Inspirational Writing Prompt: Embrace Your Heart

A recording from Gabriela Trofin-Tatár and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jan 21, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Gabriela Trofin-Tatár in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
Read null in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

We are using our book Creative Writing Ideas to spark your imagination. (affiliate link)

Book cover created by @gabriella korosi and @annelise lords

Audio used during the writing:

Every bit of support helps me do what I love!

Hugs from Budapest,

P.S. Check out Nature Walks Across Continents if you like walks in nature and various discussions. Share this if it feels right!

Share

Buy me a coffee

Reach out to us at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com for a consultation if you need help with editing and publishing your book.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gabriela Trofin-Tatár · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture