I am reading for you a 600-page book, and it will take as long as it takes.

Hey dears,

I hope you are well and curious about my latest projects. This one is taking shape as we read the book, and I am so excited about it.

We kicked off this Reading Pages series last week! The chosen book is The Overstory, by Richard Powers. I am loving how the audio podcasts are spiking in views already.

Each episode stays free until the next one drops in your inboxes, so jump in anytime.

Here is what we have so far:

[EP 3] coming up on December 9th 🢃🢃🢃

I grew up in a small family, with few involved relatives (if any). I was usually the one who was listening, being quiet, and deemed “a good girl”. I was always observing the stories that were unfolding around me.

Later, I built a big family, and I realized how important it is to learn about our roots. Needless to say, stories like this one resonated a lot. So I have been unleashing my voice, and this is one of the things I have discovered I enjoy lately: reading aloud.

The Overstory reminds us of our roots. Family trees like Jørgen Hoel’s chestnut that span generations. Immersing here is more than diving into a story.

We will grow together with awareness, learning our history and selves to parent wiser, to thrive with empathy (for real), and hopefully create some real bonds.​

Are you ready? Here is the plan 🢃

The Plan

Weekly Audios : I am going to read for you at least once per week. The Sections are long, so I am splitting them, as my voice allows me. / Roots, Trunk, Crown, and Seeds are the sections in the book

Occasionally, I will add my honest reflections on family, trees, and life in a separate bonus newsletter, in mixed format.

You get Reading Guides: Pretty pages with overviews, questions, and quotes (Jørgen Hoel's is already in draft and will drop in about a week!).

Your turn also: Reply with thoughts, and let’s chat like a cozy book club.

This is part of the Bookclub, which is also developing as I read new books myself (not necessarily on audio podcasts).

