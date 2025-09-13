Motherhood arrived in a frenzy. I gave birth to our first baby two days after the last Cook and Book Club meeting we had at our place, on December 17th, 2015. I had just decorated our Christmas tree and cooked something delicious for our book club. We were five girls, out of whom only two were married already (me included).

The other married friend moved abroad, had a baby as well, and then started a business. We met a few times when they visited Budapest, but somehow we lost touch. The third was moving abroad soon for a four-year assignment, she also got married and became a mother while doing her PhD. The fourth was dating and would move abroad also in two years, get married, and start a family in Austria. The Fifth would also get married soon after and have two beautiful girls, one year apart.

Life changes separated us, even though we promised to keep in touch and keep our book club alive through emails and messenger. It was long before the pandemics and the Zoom meetings for everything else. They say life happened, and it really did happen for each of us. We left it at that, a book club born out of passion for reading and connection.

Well, memories came back while writing this piece. We did have a few more meetings after I gave birth the first time, but just a few, perhaps three Cook and Book Club meetings? (Correct me, girls, if you read this.)

I suppose we could make an effort and revive our book club, at least that’s my plan with the Budapest Bookbound. This is an updated version of the Cook and Book, as we are all updated versions of ourselves, too. I hope some of my friends who are still in the city will join (if you see this, hi! and come to meet for a coffee and discuss books!)

If you live in Budapest and are an avid reader and a subscriber to this newsletter, let me know. We will have a short coffee chat online, and you might join our book club meetings.

If you are a book author and you are in Budapest or passing through, we could choose your book as a book club pick and invite you to our discussion in person or via Substack live or Zoom.