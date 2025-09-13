FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

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Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest's avatar
Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest
Sep 14, 2025

Gabby,

I have overlooked this post, of course I am more than ready to join if the idea gets traction.

If your former idea on collaboration is also says interesting. The Summer is over, Autumn is the time, when fruits get ripe and good ideas can also come to fruition.

Best,

Zsolt

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