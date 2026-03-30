Hey dears,

I had a revelation today… as this complaining topic has been part of my journey for a while now. Lessons to unlearn, stories I have been carrying since generations, perhaps…

Marcus Aurelius would say,

“Don’t be overheard complaining about life. Not even to yourself.”

(Meditations, 8.9)

It sounds harsh at first. As a mom running a household, freelance work, and a writer, I’m used to thinking things like:

“Why is everything falling apart today?”

“I’m so tired of this.”

“Why am I the only one holding it all together?”

The problem isn’t the thoughts themselves, really. It took me a good while to understand how this truly works at the subconscious level. (Hello, neurolinguistics programming).

These quiet “little” complaints slowly become the soundtrack of our days. And what’s more, our kids pick that tone up, even when we don’t say it out loud!

You might have watched those reels where the little girl copies her mom’s appearance complaints and use it with her dolls. It gave me goose bumps, as my mom did use negative words for herself; she was never happy with her look after she became a mother, that’s the truth. I tend to be the same, but I am aware of this mind talk and I pay attention.

Aurelius isn’t saying, “You must smile all the time.”

He’s saying, “Watch what you feed your own mind.”

It happens like this: the story you whisper to yourself shapes how you show up at the table, at the laptop, and at the playground.

There is a small experiment that I plan to try this week:

Notice when you’re complaining—even just inside your head.

Pause.

Ask yourself:

“Is this helping me act, or just helping me stew?”

I’m trying it this week.

I’ll tell you how it goes in Part 2. Stay tuned.

Just sharing this nugget from my kitchen table today.

Happy Monday, dears!