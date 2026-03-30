FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

FROM MY KITCHEN TABLE

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Writer's Corner's avatar
Writer's Corner
4h

I agree, stop complaining, freedom begins at the other end. You can reframe complaints with "tests" or "challenges", whatever works for you. This saves you from both victimhood and martyrdom. Love, Maria

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Douglas Bruton's avatar
Douglas Bruton
11h

Good luck with this.

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