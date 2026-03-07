Do you remember when parenting advice usually came from a voice that seemed more authoritarian? Like a pediatrician or your own mother’s experience about how things needed to be done based on ancestry, or like “we always did it this way”.

Nowadays, in the ever-growing digital villages of social media, small parenting communities are blooming. These are intimate circles of 50-100 parents. They rarely get to 500 or above. They might just bloom in a private group, only expanding slowly, by word of mouth.

As a 40-year-old mom of three in Budapest, I’ve been building one such small community. I started it in real life, with writers who are also parents.

I feel strongly that this can benefit more. Small communities, with people who are in the same energy flow like us, are reshaping how we raise kids in a fractured world. Moreover, it also leads back to our deeper intuition and how our journeys develop with parenthood. I was just talking with my friend and co-author Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi about this, and we set up a secret project.

When the two Gabriellas meet in real life, expect some awesome, unexpected secret things to happen. We go with the flow and create, our ideas sparkle and we keep weaving connections wherever we go. This also relates to our Weaving Connection series.

The Lure of the Small Circle

In big social media spaces, influencers tend to filter every photo and every word to perfection. Then there is also AI, but that’s another layer. On top of everything, many users express their outrage regarding the algorithms. It happens on all platforms at some point in time.

When it comes to micro-communities, it is another story altogether.

I had a vision when I started my Substack community, and I will share it in the following lines:

Psychological safety is the most important in small groups : Attachment theory tells us that secure bonds form in spaces where we can trust each other. In my paid community, a mom may confess her toddler’s separation anxiety without being afraid anyone would judge. She wouldn’t dare to do that on Insta. She said she would rather pay for our Campfire Discussions, which are private and safe.

Wisdom-sharing from personal experience : often, these are general tips. We might share tips to use while at the playground or kid-friendly itineraries in Hungary for family hikes. I also tend to share stories from my therapy. Our small community tends to be focused on a lot of local stories, usually on parenting and personal journeys, hyper-personal. You probably read some of these too.

Data backs the boom of small communities: platforms like Substack report creator earnings up 40% year-over-year from paid communities (as of 2025 stats), and it seems parenting niches are leading. There are tools like Circle.so and Mighty Networks where one can launch various projects and products. I haven’t tried these yet, I’ve only monetized my Substack and created digital workbooks on parenting.

After I stopped going to therapy, this small community I have been growing became my lifeline. I’ve been sharing many stories, and I have connected with some wonderful people since. I also met some of them in person and we became friends. This is the power of supporting each other, while going out of the box. We met like this with Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in Budapest, for homemade Swiss fondue (Thank you, Zsolt, it was delicious!).

I used to be on Medium before, when it was still a heartwarming community of writers and dedicated editors. Then I transitioned to a more out-of-the-box self-journey here on Substack, encouraged by the family at Dancing Elephants Press.

From Corporate Burnout to Community Mom

Three years ago, the company I used to work for and should have gone back to after maternity leave dissolved. So instead of going back to work after maternity leave, I chose freelance writing and also joined Dancing Elephants Press as a writer and editor. It was my sign to change something, to start doing what I really love. To be a model for my kids, that one can reach for the stars and get the support to reach one’s goals despite societal expectations and preset generational patterns, etc.

Motherhood had cracked me open. Currently, my three kids are all under 10, so it’s been a wild, beautiful ride. Thank God for my supportive hubby!

In therapy, I unpacked my own attachment wounds for about three years and also started some intriguing coffee-shop scribbles that led to essays and book chapters. My Medium essays got likes and were boosted for about a year and a half until the algorithm and many other things changed on the platform.

Meanwhile, or since then, Substack changed everything. My newsletter started as solo rants on “parenting without the guilt,” but I craved more connections, a small community, or something like a village for parents who want to thrive, not just survive.

Now, almost 300 readers fuel discussions on everything from watercolor sketching with kids to Led Zeppelin lullabies (yes, really). Many readers prefer to be quiet, and that is ok. I respect each and every one of my readers, and I am grateful for their support and the wonderful energy they bring to our community.

So the magic here is reciprocity. Members co-create, brainstorm, inspire, and grow together. We’ve sold out Gumroad workbooks, therapy journals, and travel planners (also occasionally advertised on other platforms, though I have limited time for extras). This does prove that small groups are powerful and supportive.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Sure, it’s not all rosy. I had to take breaks due to AI overwhelm (I receive newsletters that are clearly written with AI, yeah “unappologetically so”.ugh. I do unsubscribe if it feels that there is no connection anymore.)

I don’t judge, but I need to protect my personal space from what is not ok. I learned to set boundaries and that keeping it small is ok. I don’t know what I would do if I reached 500 subs From My Kitchen Table :) I don’t check my stats too often.

We rise together, slowly, intentionally, as we connect and share stories. Post-pandemic isolation is still somewhat there. I am cautious still, unfortunately. But it’s pretty obvious that we’re wired for tribes, not timelines. Hence, my village again, for parents who want to thrive, not just survive.

AI chatbots can mimic empathy, but humans usually need more than that. Humans crave the messy reality to which they can relate, right? Like another mom’s substack note at 2 a.m., validating one’s rage or just ranting about sleepless nights. Because why not? Moms of babies need to be more supportive, more together, and more connected in intentions and expectations.

Join the Tiny Revolution

If you’re a parent feeling lost or overwhelmed, start small. No expectations for sudden growth or systems that beat the odds. People sell them, whatever. Honestly, I think we should strive more for human-to-human connection than for numbers. It is tough nowadays; there are so many distractions and promises online. So much manipulation, too.

Dear parent, grandparent, writer, post your story on Substack, even if it’s just a nugget post. You don’t need to always offer something and sell stuff.

Invite some friends, and feel free to browse other parenting substacks. Watch your newsletter grow through connection, not necessarily with the focus on immediate growth and systems. You might need a sanctuary before turning this into a profitable small business of sorts.

I welcome you to my little world, this space for parents who want to thrive, not just survive.

What’s one win from your own circle if you already have one? Real-life circles also count, big time.

Let’s rebuild motherhood, one storytelling session at a time.

Thank you for being here.

You might prefer a Campfire Discussion or a more in-depth Secret Circle (which we’re developing right as we are speaking, with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi ).