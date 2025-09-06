Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

“كلُّ ليمونة ستنجب طفلاً ومحال أن ينتهي الليمون Every lemon will bring forth a child, and the lemons will never die out” Nizar Qabbani ― Zoulfa Katouh, As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow

My mom recommended the book As Long As the Lemon Trees Grow, by Zoulfa Katouh.

I finished it in tears last night, unsure of the state of the world and alarmed by the effects war is having at this very moment on normal people who deserve to live and love.

I was thinking not only of the Syrian war but also of all the other similar genocide wars going on right now.

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Why is the Syrian war still going on after 14 years (?!)

Many complicated elements have contributed to the 14-year duration of the Syrian war. It began as a nonviolent uprising in 2011, due to dissatisfaction with high unemployment, corruption, and limited political freedom.

After the government used lethal force, there were countrywide demonstrations and armed opposition organizations.

Foreign countries were involved, lending backing to various sides, including extremist organizations like ISIS. As the fighting intensified, it resulted in widespread human misery, evictions, and devastation.

The inability to reach a political settlement and the involvement of other international parties have caused the war to linger on.

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Fiction vs. Reality

The book As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow offers a poignant examination of Syrian culture and the struggles that women go through as a result of the ongoing conflict. The contrast with what’s happening in Syria right now has become even more obvious.

After thirteen years of conflict, the Syrian crisis has now reached a breaking point in 2023, with an unprecedented 15.3 million people in need of humanitarian aid. This is one of the hardest times to be a part of the struggle.

Approximately 50% of these shocking figures are women and girls, with 4.2 million of them being of reproductive age.